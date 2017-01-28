FLASH NEWS Nepal media reports Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has resigned The athlete was suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after being caught with meldonium Ford Mustang has become the most popular sportscar in the world with over 150,000 sold in 2016 A special CBI court today granted bail to Satish Pradhan, the sixth accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case Three men arrested over Manchester attack: Police Dubai recruits world’s first robot police officer 23 pilgrims killed as bus falls into river in Uttarakhand Local body wants ₹2.8 cr fine from Bieber concert organiser India’s first underwater tunnel finished ahead of schedule Pakistan ‘assures’ Kulbhushan Jadhav is alive

Sports


Australian Open: Serena Williams beats sister Venus for record 23rd slam title

theguardian.com
January 28, 2017

Serena Williams is the most prolific grand slam winner of the open era in women’s tennis after claiming her 23rd major singles title with a 6-4, 6-4 win over her sister Venus at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday. This triumph also made Serena a seven-time winner of the Australian Open, while Venus had to be content with offering a reminder that her own greatness remains very much in the present tense.

Whatever the result of this finale a record was going to tumble. Venus – 36 years old, nine years on from her last grand slam triumph and playing in her 73rd major tournament – stood a chance of becoming the oldest champion of the open era. The woman who remains the record-holder now? Well, Serena, of course.

This was the ninth time the sisters had met in a grand slam final. Eight years on from their last together, it was also surely the least likely of all. The early stages showed inside knowledge counts for plenty. Serena broke in the first game of the match by guessing correctly, or perhaps just outright intuiting, that her sister would go wide to her forehand with a smash at the net. Not only did Serena retrieve it, she sent a quite sensational winner fizzing past Venus.

That set a pattern – the first four games of the match were all breaks. Throughout the tournament Serena’s weapons-grade first serve had been such a calling card she hadn’t dropped a set, nor faced a tiebreak, but now she was getting a taste of her own medicine as Venus attacked with relish.

Venus held first, sitting dead still and staring fiercely ahead at the changeover. It had been a slightly surreal opening 25 minutes of the contest. For many in the Melbourne crowd there was a genuine unreality about it all. By the third game – at the insistence of an agitated Serena, who frustratedly snapped a racket – they had to be reminded by the chair umpire to stay silent during points.

Once both players had finally held, Serena made her move, breaking in the seventh game of the first set and then holding with a looping forehand winner. She closed it out 6-4 in 41 minutes, and by then led for aces (7-4) and winners (16-11), and was dealing better with being worked around the court by her savvy and experienced opponent.

Early in the second set it stayed on serve, Serena holding with conviction. But she met with plenty of roadblocks she hadn’t encountered in her marauding run through the rest of the draw. The third game was ample demonstration of everything remarkable about Venus’s run. She saved three break points before advancing to the net and clattering a forehand winner that ignited the stadium.

The seventh game proved decisive, containing both the most gripping rally of the match, which Serena won, and also the first successful break of the second set, which Serena also claimed. She was on the path to victory, but Venus made her work until the very last.

After one last rally for the ages, which Venus won to pile on the pressure at 15-30, Serena finally served it out in an hour and 22 minutes, dropping to the ground and then embracing her sister in the middle of the court she had dominated so thoroughly all week.

There was a certain symmetry at play in all of this. It was here at Melbourne Park where the sisters first faced each other in a grand slam match, way back in 1998, when a win to Venus hit newspaper front pages worldwide. Rod Laver Arena is also where they contested their only shared three-set grand slam final, in 2003. Serena got that one.

In the lead-up to this final Serena had been right about many things, not least that this was an amazing story no matter what the result. Venus was eight years on from her last appearance at a grand slam final, a time in which she’s battled her toughest opponent of all – Sjögren’s syndrome, an auto-immune disease that causes joint pain and fatigue.

It’s also a long stretch of time in which every second question she’s faced has been, “When will you retire, it must be close?” At turns politely, jokingly, mock-indignantly, Venus has always dispatched those inquiries like another double-handed backhand into open court, when what she might have said is that she is a prideful competitor and a champion, and probably couldn’t stand the lowered stakes and intensity-free world of legends matches and exhibitions.

Like her sister, Venus Williams is unquestionably great, but we’d wrongly assumed that her salad days were all behind her. What she’s proved in the last fortnight is that greatness is also about what happens in that lull when they write you off and tell you you’re done – all those years on end when time and luck rob you of moments as big as this. Venus Williams has spent close to a decade in that lull, but to get here and do this has reminded us all that she too is one of the game’s great treasures. As Serena observed of her sister afterwards: “I don’t like the word comeback. She never left.”

Likewise, Serena further confirmed her rare distinction in the game: to be equally great in the time before and after turning 30 – an especially remarkable achievement in a sport that historically favours youth and renewal. Now she steps past Steffi Graf and into a spot in open-era history all her own, where she belongs.

Both winner and loser were champions, their glory unquestioned. Venus had alluded to this possibility in the lead-up to this match. “People relate to the champion,” she said. “They also relate to the person also who didn’t win because we all have those moments in our life.” But now, Serena Williams is Australian Open champion again, and her sister did indeed experience that difficult moment she’d forewarned. Equally, the rest of us were reminded that when she is finally done with big-time tennis, Venus Williams will be the one to let us know.

Russell Jackson at Melbourne Park

Comments 210
I went to tons of links before this, what was I thninikg? [Starr] - Mar 10, 2017
For the love of God, keep writing these arcstlei. [Marnie] - Apr 13, 2017
Kauf cialis Craigslist [Joyelle] - Apr 14, 2017
vendo viagra hay [Daisy] - Apr 14, 2017
low income auto insurance dmv Huntington Beach CA [Jodi] - Apr 14, 2017
car insurance with no license in Chesterton IN [Cammie] - Apr 15, 2017
car insurance in Fenton MO [Janess] - Apr 15, 2017
list of auto insurances in Larchmont NY [Kaeden] - Apr 15, 2017
kredit online [Latasha] - Apr 15, 2017
cheapest car insurance in Farmington MI [Minnie] - Apr 15, 2017
http://generiekecialisbestellen.top/cialis-houdbaarheid-review.html [Brandilyn] - Apr 16, 2017
http://generiekecialisbestellen.top/goedkoop-cialis-pen.html [Delonte] - Apr 16, 2017
http://cialis20mgpreise.top/preis-von-cialis-20mg.html [Trudy] - Apr 16, 2017
low income auto insurance dmv Monroe LA [Charlotte] - Apr 16, 2017
payless auto insurance Sanford ME [Linx] - Apr 16, 2017
car insurance rates Milton FL [Lalaine] - Apr 17, 2017
payless auto insurance Edgewood MD [Stella] - Apr 17, 2017
auto owners insurance Irving TX [Lilian] - Apr 17, 2017
no down payment auto insurance in Springfield Gardens NY [Jasemin] - Apr 17, 2017
cheap auto insurance quotes Grafton OH [Leidy] - Apr 18, 2017
payless auto insurance Canon City CO [Regina] - Apr 18, 2017
list of car insurances in Alpharetta GA [Zyah] - Apr 18, 2017
cheap sr22 insurance Venice FL [Flossy] - Apr 18, 2017
auto owners insurance Elk Grove CA [Colonel] - Apr 18, 2017
http://privatkreditcom.info/privatkredit-rechner.html [Tilly] - Apr 18, 2017
http://www.cerur.org/general-insurance-coverage.html [Jayce] - Apr 18, 2017
6 types of insurance [Chianna] - Apr 19, 2017
http://www.passionflowersflorist.com/auto-insurance-quotes-salt-lake-city.html [Elora] - Apr 19, 2017
http://www.kcmplumbing.com/hho-car-insurance.html [Katherine] - Apr 19, 2017
fifa 16 ut coins free [Jailyn] - Apr 21, 2017
free coins habbo hotel [Gump] - Apr 21, 2017
fifa 16 coins hack ps4 [Hayle] - Apr 22, 2017
i need free coins for slotomania [Satchell] - Apr 22, 2017
purchase viagra [Pepper] - Apr 22, 2017
order viagra online [Lucka] - Apr 22, 2017
purchase viagra [Stafon] - Apr 23, 2017
generic viagra [Bertha] - Apr 23, 2017
buy viagra online [Eagle] - Apr 23, 2017
buy viagra online [Lore] - Apr 23, 2017
purchase viagra [Yamary] - Apr 23, 2017
viagra online [Keshawn] - Apr 23, 2017
cheap viagra [Vicki] - Apr 23, 2017
http://nrxgenericviagraonline.top [Janae] - Apr 23, 2017
online viagra [Kindsey] - Apr 23, 2017
generic viagra [Hawk] - Apr 23, 2017
generic viagra [Independence] - Apr 23, 2017
buy viagra online [Davian] - Apr 23, 2017
purchase viagra [Peerless] - Apr 23, 2017
online viagra [Dolley] - Apr 23, 2017
buy viagra online [Andi] - Apr 23, 2017
viagra online [Wilma] - Apr 23, 2017
generic viagra [Seston] - Apr 23, 2017
http://www.fbcgroveport.com/vcuf.html [Lyddy] - Apr 24, 2017
http://www.reignnj.com/amtrv.html [Mellie] - Apr 24, 2017
http://www.crystallakecameraclub.org/grzjrhu.html [Gabby] - Apr 24, 2017
http://www.fbcgroveport.com/qieciq.html [Elora] - Apr 24, 2017
http://www.route66whitemountaingeotour.com/ooezxpw.html [Karson] - Apr 24, 2017
http://www.reignnj.com/mcpampi.html [Brandie] - Apr 24, 2017
fifa 15 coins free pc [Sagi] - Apr 25, 2017
how to get free coins in fifa 15 [Robinson] - Apr 25, 2017
pokemon game hack all pokemon catchable [Chaas] - Apr 25, 2017
xbox 360 game hack 5.2 tool [Mitch] - Apr 25, 2017
madden ultimate team [Jaylon] - Apr 25, 2017
free coins on madden mobile [Colonel] - Apr 25, 2017
fifa 16 coin generator no human verification [Lucka] - Apr 25, 2017
online 8 ball pool coin generator [Dolley] - Apr 26, 2017
free coins clash of clans [Mahala] - Apr 26, 2017
free coins [Johnetta] - Apr 26, 2017
hook [Rayann] - Apr 26, 2017
farmville 2 2 coins hack cheat engine [Libby] - Apr 26, 2017
how to get free coins on temple run without jailbreak [Chassidy] - Apr 26, 2017
farmville 2 coins cheat engine [Kristabelle] - Apr 26, 2017
buy viagra online [Beatrice] - Apr 26, 2017
purchase viagra [Brynell] - Apr 26, 2017
purchase viagra [Bonner] - Apr 27, 2017
cheap viagra [Bunny] - Apr 27, 2017
http://viagraultraonline.top/ [Loryn] - Apr 27, 2017
buy viagra online [Latoya] - Apr 27, 2017
pfizer viagra [Linx] - Apr 27, 2017
sildenafil [Johnetta] - Apr 27, 2017
generic viagra [Kelis] - Apr 27, 2017
cheap viagra [Kassie] - Apr 27, 2017
sildenafil [Ethanael] - Apr 27, 2017
sildenafil [Lesa] - Apr 27, 2017
generic viagra [Robbie] - Apr 27, 2017
viagra online [Luella] - Apr 27, 2017
sildenafil [Xantara] - Apr 27, 2017
sildenafil [Joeie] - Apr 27, 2017
cheap viagra [Rangler] - Apr 28, 2017
sildenafil [Cayle] - Apr 28, 2017
buy viagra [Quiana] - Apr 28, 2017
viagra online [King] - Apr 28, 2017
viagra for sale [Livia] - Apr 28, 2017
pfizer viagra [Maud] - Apr 28, 2017
purchase viagra [Cordy] - Apr 28, 2017
viagra online [Jahlin] - Apr 28, 2017
buy viagra online [Paulina] - Apr 28, 2017
purchase viagra [Mattingly] - Apr 28, 2017
buying viagra online [Ronalee] - Apr 28, 2017
viagra online [Hines] - Apr 28, 2017
http://viagraultraonline.top/ [Debrah] - Apr 28, 2017
http://viagraultraonline.top/ [Latasha] - Apr 28, 2017
buy viagra online [Spud] - Apr 28, 2017
buy viagra online [Lawanda] - Apr 28, 2017
viagra for sale [Raynoch] - Apr 28, 2017
buy viagra online [Brenley] - Apr 28, 2017
viagra online [Buck] - Apr 29, 2017
http://cheapviagranorx.top/ [Darnesha] - Apr 29, 2017
http://buygenericviagranow.top/ [Vinny] - Apr 29, 2017
purchase viagra [Bobbo] - Apr 29, 2017
cheap viagra [Sherry] - Apr 29, 2017
cheap viagra [Kaydi] - Apr 29, 2017
viagra online [Tuesday] - Apr 29, 2017
cheap viagra [Maralynn] - Apr 29, 2017
generic viagra [Jodie] - Apr 29, 2017
generic viagra [Prudence] - Apr 29, 2017
viagra for sale [Danice] - Apr 29, 2017
viagra online [Barbi] - Apr 29, 2017
viagra online [Cinderella] - Apr 29, 2017
purchase viagra [Trish] - Apr 29, 2017
viagra online [Magda] - Apr 29, 2017
http://rbvonlineviagraproviders.top/ [Lacey] - Apr 30, 2017
where to buy viagra [Lefty] - Apr 30, 2017
viagra for sale [Nibby] - Apr 30, 2017
sildenafil [Jodecy] - Apr 30, 2017
buy viagra online [Bucky] - Apr 30, 2017
cheap viagra [Armena] - Apr 30, 2017
purchase viagra [Makalah] - Apr 30, 2017
viagra online [Lolly] - Apr 30, 2017
generic viagra [Jaylan] - Apr 30, 2017
cheap viagra [Trevion] - Apr 30, 2017
generic viagra [Debra] - Apr 30, 2017
buy viagra online [Tambrey] - Apr 30, 2017
sildenafil [Jaylan] - Apr 30, 2017
viagra online [Nodin] - Apr 30, 2017
viagra online [Rose] - Apr 30, 2017
viagra online [Betsey] - May 01, 2017
where to buy viagra [Latoya] - May 01, 2017
sildenafil [Christina] - May 01, 2017
generic viagra [Constance] - May 01, 2017
sildenafil [Stella] - May 01, 2017
http://buygenericviagranow.top/ [Adelaide] - May 01, 2017
cheap viagra [Egypt] - May 01, 2017
online viagra [Eddie] - May 01, 2017
cheap viagra [Nona] - May 01, 2017
Denver, Colorado auto insurance comparison [Priest] - May 02, 2017
AR cheap auto insurance buy online [Miracle] - May 02, 2017
compare auto insurance GA & So. Carolina [Chyna] - May 02, 2017
lowest insurance rates for new drivers in Westminster, California [Solyn] - May 02, 2017
cheapest car insurance quotes in Nevada [Kiona] - May 02, 2017
cheap Cerritos, CA auto liability insurance [Kayden] - May 03, 2017
deals for Roswell, Georgia auto insurance [Lyddy] - May 03, 2017
MO cheap low insurance [Shirley] - May 03, 2017
best insurance quotes web site for Baltimore, Maryland [Keydrick] - May 03, 2017
compare auto insurance premiums in Mesquite, Texas [Raynoch] - May 04, 2017
really cheap Concord insurance [Sugar] - May 04, 2017
smart car insurance rates in Montclair [Jennylee] - May 04, 2017
best auto insurance for young adults in Fairfield [Minnie] - May 04, 2017
Modesto auto cheap insurance companies [Florence] - May 04, 2017
minimum auto insurance in Maryland [Gerry] - May 04, 2017
cheapest auto insurance rates in New York City [Isabelle] - May 05, 2017
quick NC insurance quotes online [Betsy] - May 05, 2017
auto acceptance insurance Wallingford CT [Keischa] - May 05, 2017
http://www.onlinekreditnet.info/ [Cammie] - May 05, 2017
cheap car insurance quotes Oswego IL [Makalah] - May 06, 2017
cheap auto insurance [Hetty] - May 06, 2017
affordable car insurance Corvallis OR [Sandra] - May 06, 2017
payless auto insurance Mansfield TX [Justus] - May 06, 2017
cheap car insurance quotes Pineville LA [Tike] - May 07, 2017
cheap auto insurance Weslaco TX [Champ] - May 07, 2017
affordable car insurance Farmingdale NY [Amberly] - May 07, 2017
free car insurance quotes Winter Garden FL [Makaela] - May 07, 2017
car insurance in Pharr TX [Pokey] - May 08, 2017
http://kfzversicherungpro.info/ [Makailah] - May 08, 2017
fifa world beta coin generator [Johnetta] - May 09, 2017
fifa 14 ultimate team free coins xbox 360 [Geralynn] - May 09, 2017
township game hack tool [Stone] - May 09, 2017
asphalt 8 hack for pc [Forever] - May 09, 2017
smeet hack free coins download [Henrietta] - May 10, 2017
csgoatse free coins [Zaylin] - May 10, 2017
fifa 14 web app coin generator [Jacalyn] - May 10, 2017
mobage coin generator 2017 [Chiana] - May 10, 2017
appnana hack for android [Tessie] - May 10, 2017
tremor games coins hack cheat engine [Lavon] - May 10, 2017
compare Ocala car insurance quotes [Mina] - May 11, 2017
insurance quotes Naples auto [Lorrie] - May 11, 2017
car insurance rates in Modesto [Sunny] - May 12, 2017
cheap non collision insurance in Pomona, California [Mavrick] - May 12, 2017
auto insurance comparison Costa Mesa, CA [Roxanna] - May 12, 2017
Redding, California compare insurance quotes [Keshawn] - May 13, 2017
best Woodbridge, NJ auto insurance rates [Rock] - May 13, 2017
senior citizen auto insurance New York [Blondy] - May 13, 2017
cheap auto insurance for disabled persons in Ventura [Jalen] - May 13, 2017
buy viagra online [Capatin] - May 15, 2017
purchase viagra [Aggy] - May 15, 2017
affordable teenage auto insurance [Sable] - May 17, 2017
swinton car insurance forest gate [Jaylin] - May 17, 2017
ford focus racing [Connie] - May 17, 2017
aaa auto insurance premium payment [Jazlyn] - May 17, 2017
www,progressive auto insurance [Steffie] - May 18, 2017
progressive file a claim [Caro] - May 18, 2017
united automobile insurance payment [Solyn] - May 18, 2017
virginia insurance commission complaint [Bono] - May 18, 2017
free online instant auto insurance quotes [Roberta] - May 19, 2017
pac insurance bessemer [Lottie] - May 19, 2017
zurich auto insurance uae [Connie] - May 19, 2017
real cheap car insurance [Xandy] - May 21, 2017
churchill car insurance advert [Diandra] - May 21, 2017
motor vehicle insurance online [King] - May 22, 2017
cheap car insurance for young drivers for one month [Heidi] - May 25, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS