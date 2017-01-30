England’s Eoin Morgan unhappy with umpires after India level T20 series

India won the second Twenty20 international by five runs to level the series at 1-1 and keep England’s white‑ball tour running on right to the end, with a decider to come in Bangalore on Wednesday.

There was a toxic element to the ending in Nagpur, with England’s management infuriated by some poor decisions from the umpire Chettithody Shamshuddin, most notably a bad lbw call against Joe Root in the final over.

“In the 20th over, losing a batsman who has faced 40 balls on a wicket that’s not that easy to time on is a hammer blow,” Eoin Morgan said afterwards. England will make their feelings plain in their post‑match report.

Shamshuddin was a late call-up for this game and is listed to take the field in the final match. As Morgan pointed out, the presence of two home umpires in T20 internationals does look a strange anomaly on occasions such as these.

England’s captain was also quick to admit that his team should still have won a game that had looked to be listing their way from the moment India became snarled in the gears midway through their innings batting first on a grippy pitch.

England got close in a tight, niggly, thrilling chase. But things kept happening to stop them. Chasing 145 they lost early wickets, but a 50 stand from Root and Ben Stokes looked to have wrenched the game their way. With 24 needed off the last 12 balls and Root and Jos Buttler still at the crease, the game was there for the taking.

In the event Ashish Nehra bowled a fine penultimate over, nailing his yorker and drawing some toe-ended slogs from Root as waves of noise barrelled around the VCA’s steeply tiered stands. From the final ball, Buttler produced the most extraordinary flat-bat swipe over mid-on for six to leave eight to win off Jasprit Bumrah’s last over and England again shading it.

At which point enter Shamshuddin, who sent Root on his way looking down at the edge of his bat with an instant raise of the trigger finger. Bumrah seized the moment with verve, keeping a full, skiddy length, disco-finger extended to the sky in that distinctive delivery stride.

Buttler was bowled heaving and at the end Moeen Ali swiped thin air needing to hit a six off the last ball, leaving England trooping off with a certain sourness in the air. Not so for the locals who thoroughly enjoyed staging this game. Three hours before the start the roads around the VCA were clogged with cars and motorbikes, horns parping, crowds streaming in to fill the stands of this austere out-of-town cricket ground.

Local predictions had been for a spin-friendly surface and the pitch had a bare, parched beige hue under the lights. After winning the toss and sending India in to bat England’s chase was set up by another disciplined bowling performance. Liam Dawson came in for Liam Plunkett and opened the bowling. Tymal Mills took the other end and hurried Virat Kohli at the start. Kohli used up a life on seven, somehow given not out by Shamshuddin as Jordan skidded one through on to his back pad. There are always marginal calls and maybes, but this was an awful decision, given with an instant shake of the head.

Kohli kept swinging. In Mills’ second over he played one of the shots of the winter, standing tall to a ball banged in and pushing it with a straight bat for six – yes, six – over long-off. What forearms! What a bat! But he was out soon after, deceived by a 64mph slower ball from Jordan and walking off shrieking even as it spiralled off towards Dawson at long-on.

By the end of the powerplay, India were 46 for one, a mix of hoicks and swipes leavened by some fine timing from Lokesh Rahul. Adil Rashid drew a high steepling swipe from Suresh Raina to Jordan at long‑on, and Shamshuddin regained the use of his right arm to send Yuvraj Singh off on his way for a scratchy four off 12 balls. Rahul’s excellent, controlled fifty came up off 32 balls, but India were still juddering on the launchpad on 124 for four off 17 overs.

MS Dhoni could do little about Jordan’s final over of the innings. After two run outs at the non-striker’s end he was bowled off the final ball playing a wild full-body slog. England walked off with chests puffed out, shirts glowing proudly under the lights in the Orange City.

The chase soon hit heavy water. Sam Billings was caught for 12 straight skying an attempted pull off Nehra, who saw him coming out of his crease. The next ball Roy was out too, skying a push to mid-on. Nehra was on a hat-trick, the ball was holding up, and suddenly the VCA was up on its feet and producing an extraordinary wave of noise.

With Amit Mishra wheeling through his overs, the 50 came up off 49 balls and England needed eight an over from the last 12. At which point they began to fall over. First Morgan was caught for 17 off 23 balls heaving into the leg-side. Stokes crunched Raina down the ground with a bottom hand wrench, then flipped him straight for a huge six, passing his previous T20 international best score on 32. But he was lbw to Nehra soon after as this venerable Indian team refused to fall away. Then came that tight, thrilling, ultimately rather acrimonious end.