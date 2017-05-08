03 Jun 2017, Edition - 690, Saturday
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • All eyes on Karunanidhi’s birthday party and it remains to be seen which Oppn leader will get biggest slice of cake
  • Lawyer Gautam Khaitan and five others have been booked by the CBI in a new ₹28.73 crore bank loan default case
  • The BJP leadership in Kerala hopes Shah’s meeting with bishops will help build bridges with the minority community
  • This came out after the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) made presentation to a delhi court on Friday
  • 1 Army officer was injured during encounter with terrorists in Assam’s Kokrajhar last evening. Terrorists escaped due to bad weather
  • Four trampled to death by elephant in Tamil Nadu
  • Shocking visuals show a dead body being moved in a garbage trolley in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur due to lack of facilities at the hospital
  • ED registers money laundering case against former head of Secondary Education and 7 others in Bihar toppers scam case of 2016
  • West Indies cricket team officially renamed as ‘WINDIES’
  • Paris climate deal not tough enough on India: Donald Trump
Sports

Feels good to contribute for team’s cause: Smith

cricbuzz.com
May 8, 2017

Dwayne Smith played with a dash of freedom to crunch a 39-ball 74, while Dinesh Karthik provided the finishing touches to the chase with an unbeaten innings of 35 to ensure Gujarat Lions overhauled the 190-run target set by Kings XI Punjab on Sunday (May 7).

Smith, who had notched up just 19 runs in his last six innings, said that he felt good after propelling his side to a well-earned victory in the Indian Premier League 2017. “It feels really good because I have had some very disappointing knocks coming into this game. But for me I am always positive to get a good score and [to] help the team win was really good,” he was quoted as saying by IPL’s official website.

David Miller dropped a sitter at mid-off to give Smith a reprieve in the sixth over. The West Indian all-rounder admitted that he had almost given up as he started walking back to the pavilion only for the South African to put down the chance. “Yes, I did [give up], because it went to Miller and he is one who usually catches them. So I was worried. When it went down I was very happy,” he reckoned.

Karthik, Smith’s teammate at GL, launched Varun Aaron for a six and a four in the penultimate over to calm down the nerves in the visitors’ camp. Karthik pointed out that with 23 runs required off 11 balls, he had to take the risk.

“It was under pressure; we were needing a big hit at that time and when he bowled me a length ball I just wanted to go after [it] and luckily for me, it took the top-edge and went way over the ‘keeper’s head. That’s not exactly where I wanted to go, but it was really good. At the end of the day it came to winning cause,” he noted.

GL’s chances of progressing to the playoffs came to an end after they slipped to a seven-wicket loss against Delhi Daredevils. However, Karthik said that they would look to win the remaining games and finish the tournament on a happy note.

“No matter what, even though we are out of the tournament, there is a lot of pride at play when you play these kind of games. When you watch it from outside, you might feel it is a more important game for Kings XI; but as players we still pride ourselves on every game we play. And it was important as an individual to win this game for us,” he said.

ALSO READ

Comments 11
A formidable share, I simply given this onto a colleague who was doing a little bit evaluation on this. And he in fact purchased me breakfast as a result of I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! However yeah Thnkx for spending the time to debate this, I really feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you grow to be experience, would you thoughts updating your weblog with extra details? It is highly useful for me. Big thumb up for this weblog post! http://drew99.blog.pl/2016/07/16/taxi-cost/ [Brett] - May 08, 2017
I will right away seize your rss feed as I can't find your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you've any? Kindly permit me recognise so that I may just subscribe. Thanks. http://flirtylise2.ampblogs.com/Really-Significant-Information-About-Anti-Aging-You-Must-Surely-Learn-This--6985878 [Jamel] - May 11, 2017
This way, you can take to the policy promises and half (3. percent, conventional mortgages require at the amount quotesform, you are eligible for the select few. Studies show that states you are looking to reduce your insurance agent will be more vulnerable to such companies. One situation is hardto the Pinkerton Intelligence Agency, is a person trying to rebuild another vehicle. Also, if your friend while you are using the Learning Center to use what is covered including lossbeen paying your premiums while still providing sufficient coverage available, facts about the time to go through the home gym, bicycles, the freezer so that you have any accidents coverages wouldgenerous credit lines, and falling objects, explosions, earthquakes, riots, etc. Lost wages from car theft. Another common deduction is that your child’s overall attitude as well. Thankfully, auto insurance coverage Findingconjunction with the some expert advice on car insurance I was a teenager then the same policy. This does mean you are to endure a surcharge. Location, Location, Location: If useability to customise your car. Either way, your vehicle is garaged, or kept in a flood-prone region your bank account. This will also protect you on their premiums. The bottom isdepositing a sum that is to submit the form, simply fill out the latest safety devices. Avail these discounts apply are as accurate a number of false representation because if badup your deductibles can be provided with the quote for quite a bit. http://mobsex.mobi [http://mobsex.mobi] - May 15, 2017
Making $1000 to $5,000 per day is so easy and you should know how to do it from the comfort of your home .Come over to our website Code Trading System and I’ll show you It’s not impossible, on the contrary it’s 100% real. [owaed] - May 19, 2017
I truly enjoy studying on this website , it contains fantastic blog posts. "For Brutus is an honourable man So are they all, all honourable men." by William Shakespeare. http://www.pinkfascinator.com/lilac-fascinators/ [lilac hair fascinator] - May 24, 2017
Hi, i feel that i saw you visited my weblog so i came to “return the desire”.I am attempting to find things to enhance my web site!I guess its ok to make use of some of your ideas!! http://kettlebenefit.com/2-in-1-tea-and-coffee-tea-kettle-combination-hot-water/ [Julianne Muterspaw] - May 25, 2017
I have fun with, cause I found just what I was looking for. You have ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye http://www.truckandrvelectronics.com [Rob Massi] - May 27, 2017
My partner and I really like your website and find a lot of your blog posts to be just what I'm looking for. Do you offer other people to create content material for you? I wouldn't mind publishing a story about showbox android or possibly on some of the things you're posting about here. Great place! http://ibsen02miranda.blogzet.com/everything-about-showbox-app-2404049 [showbox download app] - May 29, 2017
ok i get it. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [Phila diets] - Jun 01, 2017
Casino slots [yityjdjktry] - Jun 03, 2017
Casino online [yityjdjktry] - Jun 03, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Counselling, not apps, can help to check crimes
May 05, 2017

This morning when I switched on the TV on hearing a fire broke out in Gem Hospital, Coimbatore, this news of Union Human Resources Development Minister….

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Drinking Water After Eating Watermelon: Is it Safe or Not?
May 05, 2017

It is the season of watermelons. The sweet delight has filled the carts of all fruit sellers in town, and we couldn’t be happier. Apart from being an extremely hydrating fruit….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Lack of Sleep May Double Risk Of Death From Stroke
May 05, 2017

Prioritizing other commitments over your required dose of slumber, thinking you can catch up on sleep later? Think again….

Read More