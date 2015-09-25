FIBA Asia: Iran Outplay India

Defending champions Iran defeated India in the 2015 FIBA Asia Championship which is being held in Changsha-Hunan. India came into the match on the back of a confident win against Malaysia in the first game. However, they failed to outplay Iran.

India had a forgettable start to the game when they trailed by a whopping 16-points at the end of the first quarter. The Indian hoopsters then managed to rally around and came up with a 9 point run in the second quarter. The teams were fairly even during the second quarter and ended the first half of the game with a score of 39-30 in favor of Iran.

Defending FIBA Asia Champions change gears in second half

Iran changed their gears in the second half as five players from the team scored in double-figures. India’s hopes of pulling off a major surprise were put to bed due to the same and the match ended with a score line of 88-66.

Iran’s Mohammad Hassanzadeh was the stand out player of the match as he scored 18 points along with 3 steals. Meanwhile, Amjyot Singh once against stood out for India with his 26 points and 9 rebounds.

India next faces Japan in the FIBA Asia Championship Group A.

RENJITH RAVINDRAN