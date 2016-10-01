India vs New Zealand Kolkata Test score update: Brilliant Saha takes India’s first innings total to 316

New Zealand battered and bruised the India batsmen on Day 2 morning of this second Test match at the Eden Gardens, but Wriddhiman Saha, with a bit of help from Ravindra Jadeja, stood up to the Test admirably to push that first innings score beyond 300, the psychological total that could make all the difference in this match.

With a ball that was only six years old in hand, Trent Boult and Matt Henry made it talk again, peppering the India batsmen with short deliveries. They were really good short balls too, and with the wicket still misbehaving a little, both Saha and Jadeja had to take quite a few blows on the body.

But then, that is what Test cricket is all about, and to Saha and Jadeja’s credit, they resisted that early pressure really well, ensuring that the No.10 and No.11 would not have to come in as a result, and once the spinners and the second change bowlers had to be brought in, the runs started to come.

There was decent scoring while Henry and Boult was bowling as well, but what really stood out was the manner in which the two Indian batsmen weathered the short pitch storm.

After putting on 41 runs together for the eighth wicket, Jadeja (14, 31b, 1×4) was finally removed, with the left-hander pulling a short ball from Neil Wagner straight down the throat of Henry at fine-leg.

Saha, though, was unmoved and went up a gear following the departure of his partner, with the right-hander spanking some wonderful boundaries, while there were a few that went over the ropes as well.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, playing at his home ground, got off the mark in this innings with a six and he reached his half-century, after Bhuvneshwar Kumar was dismissed by Mitchell Santner, with a big slap over extra cover off the left-arm spinner.

Saha (54 n.o., 85b, 7×4, 2×6) and Mohammed Shami (14, 14b, 3×4) added a valuable 35 for the final wicket, before a stunning catch in the deep from Henry ended the innings at 316 in 104.5 overs.

Bowling: New Zealand: Trent Boult 20.5-9-46-2. Matt Henry 20-6-46-3. Neil Wagner 20-5-57-2. Mitchell Santner 23-5-83-1. Jeetan Patel 21-3-66-2.

Fall of wickets: India: 1/1, Shikhar Dhawan (1.4 overs); 28/2, Murali Vijay (11.2 overs); 46/3, Virat Kohli (21.4 overs); 187/4, Cheteshwar Pujara (69.1 overs); 193/5, Rohit Sharma (73.1 overs); 200/6, Ajinkya Rahane (77.4 overs); 231/7, R Ashwin (84 overs); 272/8, Ravindra Jadeja (96.2 overs); 281/9, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (99.4 overs); 316/10, Mohammed Shami (104.5 overs).