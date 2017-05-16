03 Jun 2017, Edition - 690, Saturday
  • All eyes on Karunanidhi’s birthday party and it remains to be seen which Oppn leader will get biggest slice of cake
  • Lawyer Gautam Khaitan and five others have been booked by the CBI in a new ₹28.73 crore bank loan default case
  • The BJP leadership in Kerala hopes Shah’s meeting with bishops will help build bridges with the minority community
  • This came out after the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) made presentation to a delhi court on Friday
  • 1 Army officer was injured during encounter with terrorists in Assam’s Kokrajhar last evening. Terrorists escaped due to bad weather
  • Four trampled to death by elephant in Tamil Nadu
  • Shocking visuals show a dead body being moved in a garbage trolley in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur due to lack of facilities at the hospital
  • ED registers money laundering case against former head of Secondary Education and 7 others in Bihar toppers scam case of 2016
  • West Indies cricket team officially renamed as ‘WINDIES’
  • Paris climate deal not tough enough on India: Donald Trump
Sports

John Terry makes his mark in last-gasp Chelsea win over battling Watford

theguardian.com
May 16, 2017

The homecoming of champions can rarely have been this thrilling. An absurdly entertaining occasion littered with smartly taken goals, bouts of cringe-worthy defending, some late snarl that left Watford depleted and bickering among themselves and a mischievous Diego Costa leaving the bench to pilfer some citrus fruit ended with Antonio Conte wearing a plastic crown on the pitch. The Italian conducted a delighted audience as the fireworks boomed and the tickertape fluttered down all around. If only every night in this arena was this giddy.

It says much about the belief driving Chelsea on that they prevailed here with a virtual second string, decorated by a few senior regulars to ensure momentum is maintained before the FA Cup final later this month. Some in their number will feel scorched by it all. John Terry may have scored his 67th goal for the club, his first in 485 days, to register for the 17th season in succession but he was understandably ring-rusty and bypassed at times by Watford’s sprightlier performers. He ended up hinting Sunday’s visit of Sunderland could mark his retirement. Kurt Zouma, too, struggled to show his true capabilities in a makeshift back line. Expecting either to hit the ground running was unrealistic.

But plenty of others excelled to provide a gentle nudge in Conte’s ribs as he considers his selection for Wembley. Willian’s display might have been plucked from last season, so impressive was he in orchestrating much of the home side’s best moments. Cesc Fàbregas, too, looks invaluable and his late burst of form was capped by a winner two minutes from time, thudded down into the turf to scuttle beyond Heurelho Gomes and into the corner of the net just as Watford were contemplating a first point since mid-April. Costa and others could put their feet up in the dugout and his evening probably peaked at the interval when he ambled into the press room to peruse the catering facilities, pick at a sandwich and eventually make off with a satsuma. “If he’d had a piece of chocolate cake, I’d have been very angry,” said the head coach. “Next time I’ll tell him to bring me a piece as well so we can share.”

Conte described the frenetic nature of the contest as “funny” though his compatriot, Walter Mazzarri, watched much of it through his fingers almost in mock horror. His days at Vicarage Road appear numbered, with this a fifth successive defeat and an eighth in 11 games, in spite of his side’s comebacks and the reality they are safe from the drop. Chelsea, even with nine changes from their lineup at The Hawthorns, scythed through the visitors too easily before plundering from set pieces. Terry exploited the first. The captain was granted his first start here since mid-September and rose, with Zouma, to Willian’s corner only for the ball to rebound down messily into the goalmouth. While Watford dawdled, the 36-year-old spun inside the six-yard box to convert off a post.

Perhaps he was still lingering in his celebrations when, 36 seconds later, Daryl Janmaat swung over an optimistic cross that Nathan Ake headed up and Terry, his radar awry, nodded up and obligingly towards Etienne Capoue. “If in doubt, get it out,” said Terry. “That’s what I should have done.” The Frenchman looped his own header over a stranded Asmir Begovic and the visitors, with their first real involvement of any note, were level. Terry’s Chelsea career, while glittering, has never been straightforward. That madcap minute rather summed it all up.

Yet César Azpilicueta, drilling a low shot across Gomes from outside the area after Eden Hazard’s corner, would re-establish the lead before the break with Michy Batshuayi, on his first Premier League start, tapping into an unguarded net after benefiting from Ake’s smart control of Kenedy’s deflected shot. That Watford recovered from that point must have encouraged Mazzarri, who suggested afterwards that he is already planning for next season, with Janmaat’s fine run and finish – exploiting Zouma’s poor touch – and the substitute Stefano Okaka, capitalising on yet more uncertainty at the heart of the hosts’ defence to thump a shot beyond Begovic, drawing the visitors briefly level.

Their evening rather unravelled thereafter, with Sebastian Prödl dismissed for a pair of late challenges and Troy Deeney rebuking Okaka, enraged by Pedro’s foul, as players squared up around the officials in stoppage time. Not that Chelsea cared. They go into Sunday’s game with Sunderland, once the tickertape has been shovelled away, hoping to secure a 30th league win of the season and already planning for Arsenal on 27 May. “You don’t start planning for the FA Cup final on the Saturday,” added Conte. “You start to plan 10 days before.” He has choices to make but, regardless, his team look unstoppable.

