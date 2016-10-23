FLASH NEWS Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung submits his resignation to the Government of India Stop quoting dialogues from Hindi movies: Cong tells PM Modi Rahul Gandhi is trying to be Arvind Kejriwal: BJP Ravichandran Ashwin named ICC Cricketer of the Year SA cricketer Petersen banned for 2 years for match fixing Aadhaar card mandatory for privileged darshan at Tirupati Will not impose or burden any language on students: HRD Min Visa extension denied to Pak man living in India for 49 yrs Virat Kohli named captain of ICC ODI Team of the Year Girija Vaidyanathan replaces Rama Mohana Rao as the new Chief Secretary of TN Govt

Karman Kaur, Ankita Rana are promosing tennis players: Sania Mirza

October 23, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The tennis player also said that there is a lot of potential in the country for tennis and one just requires proper guidance to excel.

Tennis star Sania Mirza feels singles player Karman Kaur Thandi and Ankita Rana and doubles specialist Prarthna Thombare are among the most promising young tennis players in the country.

“I think Karman Kaur Thandi is very promising and Ankita Raina is right now the no. 1 women’s singles player in India. Prarthna Thombare is the best doubles player we have, while Sumit Nagal has a lot of potential amongst the boys,” Sania told PTI.

Sania, who recently celebrated the world number one position in doubles for 80 consecutive weeks, said there is a lot of potential in the country for tennis and one just requires proper guidance to excel.

“We do have potential and I am hopeful that with the right kind of effort, we will see the emergence of at least a few players at the Grand Slam level. Tennis is a truly global sport and the stakes are high, which makes it very competitive. We compete with the best from over 200 countries and our young talent needs proper guidance and support to help them achieve international success,” she said.

The Sania Mirza Tennis Academy set by her in her home town Hyderabad is a step in the direction for promoting young talent, she added.

