KKR vs RCB IPL 2017 highlights: Knight Riders pacers skittle Royal Challengers for lowest ever score

April 24, 2017

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and chose to field first and with the way the first innings came to an end, it looked like RCB would pick up their third win of the season. However, despite KKR scoring a lowly 131, they came back strong in the second innings and managed to get RCB all out within 10 overs.

As expected, it was Sunil Narine (34, 17b, 6×4, 1×6) and Gautam Gambhir(14, 11b, 1×4, 1×6) that got the KKR innings under way and the West Indian was on fire with the bat once again. Gambhir was not able to able to last long as the returning Tymal Mills got him out and after his dismissal, the rest of the KKR batting order really struggled to get going.

Apart from Narine’s knock of 34, no other KKR batsman was able to score more than 18. The RCB bowlers were at their best tonight and just as the KKR batsmen were getting settled in the crease, they picked up wickets at regular intervals to disrupt their momentum.

Robin Uthappa (11, 9b, 2×4) who was outstanding against Gujarat Lions, when he scored 72, failed to build on that impressive performance as Samuel Badree, the other bowler who was got back into the side, got him out via an lbw.

Wickets kept falling for KKR as Yuzvendra Chahal picked up three. The leg-spinner first got the dangerous Yusuf Pathan (8, 8b) out and then Manish Pandey (15, 16b, 1×4) before sending back Colin de Grandhomme (0, 2b) in the same over as he continued his impressive form this season.

Chris Woakes (18, 21b, 3×4), the second highest scorer on the night for KKR, was the next to be dismissed as Mills got his second wicket. Pawan Negi’s wicket-taking form this season in the IPL continued as he picked up Suryakumar Yadav (15, 19b, 1×4) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (2, 3b) to take his tally to six for the season.

Sreenath Arvind was the only RCB bowler who had not taken a wicket until his the last over of the match as he got the wicket of Kuldeep Yadav (4, 7b).
After an outstanding performance by the RCB bowlers, they had a rather easy total to chase and given the quality of batsmen they possess this should have been a cake walk for them. However, Gambhir and co had other ideas as the KKR bowlers completely humiliated RCB.

Coulter-Nile dismissed RCB captain Virat Kohli (0, 1b) off the very first ball he faced and things just kept getting worse and worse for RCB from here. Mandeep Singh (1, 3b) was the next to be dismissed as Umesh Yadav got his wicket and after this RCB just kept losing wickets and there was nothing they could do.

No RCB batsman was able to get to double figures, with the highest being scored by Kedar Jadhav (9, 7b, 2×4). At the end, KKR managed to bowl out RCB for just 49, which is also the lowest total scored by an IPL team, in just 9.4 overs.

Coulter-Nile, Woakes and de Grandhomme picked up three wickets each as Gambhir and his men got back to winning ways on their home turf, after suffering a disappointing defeat to the Gujarat Lions.

Toss: Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and chose to field.

Kolkata Knight Riders: 131/10 in 19.3 overs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 49 all out in 9.2 overs

Result: KKR won by 82 runs

Bowling: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Samuel Badree 4-0-33-1, Tymal Mills 4-0-31-2, Sreenath Arvind 3.3-0-27-1, Stuart Binny 1-0-9-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-16-3, Pawan Negi 3-0-15-2

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nathan Coulter-Nile 3-0-21-3, Umesh Yadav 3-0-15-1, Chris Woakes 2-0-6-3, Colin de Grandhomme 1.4-0-4-3

Fall of wickets: Kolkata Knight Riders: 1-48 Gambhir (3.4 overs), 2-65 Narine (5.4 overs), 3-66 Uthappa (6.2 overs), 4-82 Pathan (9.1 overs), 5-93 Pandey (11.1 overs), 6-93 de Grandhomme (11.3 overs), 7-120 Woakes (16.3 overs), 8-125 Coulter-Nile (17.3 overs), 9-125 SA Yadav (17.4 overs), 10-131 Kuldeep Yadav (19.3 overs)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1-2 Kohli (0.3 over), 2-3 Mandeep Singh (1.2 overs), 3-12 de Villiers (2.3 overs), 4-24 Jadhav (4.1 overs), 5-40 Gayle (6.2 overs), 7-42 Negi (7.3 overs), 8-44 Badree (8.3 overs), 9-48 (Mills (9.1 overs), 10-49 (Chahal (9.4 overs)

Bryan Rodrigues

