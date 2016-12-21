FLASH NEWS 15% surcharge on incomes above Rs 1 crore to continue: Arun Jaitley Surcharge of 10% for those whose annual income is Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore: Arun Jaitley Reduce existing rate of taxation for individual assessees b/w 2.5 lakh and 5 lakh to 5% instead of the current 10%: Arun Jaitley Political parties will be entitled to receive donations by cheque or digital mode: Arun Jaitley No transactions over Rs 3 lakh to be allowed in cash: Arun Jaitley Propose to limit cash exp for revenue and capital exp to Rs 10,000: Arun Jaitley Basic customs duty on LNG to be reduced from 5% to 2.5%: Arun Jaitley Tax rate for companies with an annual turnover up to 50 crores to be reduced to 25%, to strengthen MSME sector: Arun Jaitley 24 lakh people show income above Rs 10 lakh. 1.7 crore people file returns out of 4.2 crore salaried people : Jaitley We will end the year with a higher growth rate of 17% for second year in a row: Arun Jaitley

Sports


Manchester United consider offering José Mourinho contract extension

theguardian.com
December 21, 2016

Manchester United are open to José Mourinho extending his stay as manager beyond the three-year contract he signed in the summer. The club are delighted with the start the side have made and believe he is the man to bring a 21st league title to Old Trafford.

Mourinho, who replaced the sacked Louis van Gaal in July, is keen to remain at United beyond his current contract and it is understood the owners, the Glazer family, are also in favour.

While there is a recognition at the club Mourinho’s future is dependent on the team’s style of play as well as results, the manager has already impressed on and off the field. United are unbeaten in 10 games, winning seven, and the 2-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday was a third in succession in the Premier League, taking United to 30 points.

Mourinho has had a positive effect at the training ground too. The view that Mourinho has been grumpy and discontented at times has caused some bemusement among the United hierarchy, with it being said the manager can be light-hearted around the players and a practical joker. Mourinho said in October: “I would like to stay here for many, many years. That would mean that probably I wouldn’t be searching for another club in the Premier League.”

There is also no concern regarding Mourinho’s decision to live at the Lowry hotel in Manchester rather than a private house. His inner circle of assistants and coaches have taken apartments near the city-centre hotel.

United have sanctioned a sizeable spend in the winter transfer window, as when Juan Mata joined in January 2014 from Chelsea for £37.1m, and Mourinho will look to strengthen the squad if any of his long-term targets become available.

He retains an interest in Southampton’s José Fonte, yet the impressive form of Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo, plus that of Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly, who are injured, means Mourinho already has options in defence.

Comments 2
I’m trading so well in oil trading, I’m using the system of Code Trading System . For more information Google Code Trading System. [sarahgaa] - Jan 06, 2017
It's much easier to unadnsterd when you put it that way! [Keesha] - Feb 01, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS