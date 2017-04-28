FLASH NEWS Tamil Nadu: Most buses still off roads as transport unions’ strike enters third day Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) crew detained, searched in London over ‘security threats’ Sheena Bora Murder Case: Peter Mukerjea’s residence is being raided by CBI, reports We want the Tamil Nadu Assembly to be convened immediately to discuss serious issues like workers’ strike and NEET, says MK Stalin CBI probing FIPB clearance given by former Finance Minister Senior IAS officer arrested by Lokayukta Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the Janthakal mining case Muslims are practicing Triple Talaq for last 1,400 years & it’s a matter of faith: All India Muslim Personal Law Board to SC I-T Dept conducts raids,surveys at 22 locations in Delhi, Gurgaon on charges of benami land deals worth 1,000 cr involving Lalu Prasad CBI raids on at 17 locations across India FIR against Karthi Chidambram, Indrani and Peter Mukerjea in 2007/2008 FIPB approval for INX Media, reports

Sports


Marouane Fellaini sent off for butt yet Manchester United hold out against City

theguardian.com
April 28, 2017

At the end of the season, when the story is told about how Pep Guardiola and José Mourinho did in their first year in Manchester, they may both look back on this draw as a useful result if it helps with the business of finishing in the top four. Yet it still felt slightly unsatisfactory for Manchester City after their second-half superiority and it was a strangely subdued derby at times, lacking any real incident until the moment late on when Marouane Fellaini reminded us of his worst traits.

Fellaini was so incensed by his red card – and so determined to prolong the argument with Sergio Agüero – it needed a clutch of Manchester United colleagues to usher him away. It was a display of hotheadedness that might warrant a Football Association charge and, not for the first time, it was difficult to find any mitigation for a player who has a history of violent acts. The difference this time is that Fellaini did not get away with it in the way he often has. His butt on Agüero was committed directly in front of the referee, Martin Atkinson, and could easily have sabotaged United’s night but for some more clear-headed thinking from the other players in red.

On the balance of play, Guardiola can certainly reflect his side had enough chances to secure the win that would have moved them above Liverpool into third position. Instead, they remain in fourth, a point behind Jürgen Klopp’s team but with a game in hand. United are a point further back, on the back of a 24-match unbeaten run in the league, and Fellaini ought to be relieved his team-mates managed to withhold a late onslaught during which the substitute Gabriel Jesus, returning from injury after 10 weeks out, thought he had scored a late winner. The Brazilian had strayed offside as he headed in Agüero’s cross and the game was denied a dramatic conclusion.

Unfortunately for City, this was one of the rare occasions when Agüero was let down by his finishing, turning the game’s first clear chance against the post and then missing the target with a decent opportunity in stoppage time. In between, there were other opportunities for Agüero and his team-mates but, for the most part, they were only half-chances and too many were aimed straight at David de Gea. Kevin De Bruyne featured prominently but, for all their possession, City missed David Silva’s influence against a side who showed the resilience that comes with not losing in the league for six months. To sum up the second half, the home side accumulated 117 passes in the final third of the pitch. United managed seven.

Perhaps it was tactical on Mourinho’s part to play more conservatively after half-time. Yet in the opening 45 minutes Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, interchanging positions across United’s front line, often had the pace to trouble the three thirtysomethings – Vincent Kompany, Pablo Zabaleta and Aleksandar Kolarov – in City’s defence.

Rashford also had the beating of Nicolás Otamendi and, unfortunately for Claudio Bravo, his presence will always encourage City’s opponents. Bravo had to go off in the 79th minute after injuring himself catching the ball and, if City are to sustain a title challenge next season, it feels imperative they bring in a more trustworthy goalkeeper. United’s best opportunity came from one of his mistakes even if, to give him his due, Bravo spared his own embarrassment by saving the shot from Mkhitaryan.

The pattern of the game shifted in the second half, with Leroy Sané and Raheem Sterling finding more space and Agüero working manfully to unsettle City’s opponents. City always look better when Kompany is playing and Guardiola’s only complaint afterwards was they could not be more clinical with their chances.

United played with great discipline until Fellaini, booked moments earlier for a foul on Agüero, challenged the same player again and everything quickly escalated. Agüero went down for a second time and Fellaini lost the plot, believing the striker had exaggerated his fall to try to conjure up a second yellow card. What followed was a clear sending-off and Mourinho should have criticised his player rather than blaming Agüero, remarking he had seen the Argentinian in the tunnel and “no broken nose, no broken head, his face nice as always”. Agüero not needing a hospital was no excuse for Fellaini’s stupidity and he will miss Sunday’s game at home to Swansea City, plus the trips to Arsenal and Tottenham.

Mourinho also reported that Timothy Fosu-Mensah had joined the club’s lengthy injury list during his short time on the pitch as a substitute but this was also a night when Daley Blind might have shown United’s manager he can cope in central defence alongside Eric Bailly, rather than needing to rush back Chris Smalling and Phil Jones from injury. United’s centre-backs had fine matches – as did Fellaini until the late flashpoint.

Comments 8
sex, porn http://www.Sbrwvn30lD.com/Sbrwvn30lD [Dennise Mak] - May 08, 2017
http://www.gobizap.com/vps.html [Starla Jennins] - May 08, 2017
Fantastic short article. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [Adipex bontril] - May 08, 2017
bookmarked!!, I really like your website! Is it OK to share on Linkedin? Keep up the amazing work! https://myhomewarranty.wordpress.com/2016/07/27/mcdonough-home-warranty/ [home warranty] - May 09, 2017
Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice at the same time as you amend your website, how can i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a appropriate deal. I were a little bit familiar of this your broadcast offered shiny transparent idea http://www.dietpillsproducts.com [Kim Richards] - May 09, 2017
I think the admin of this web page is truly working hard in support of his web site, as here every data is quality based material. http://mobsex.mobi [mobile porn] - May 09, 2017
I will products this assessment in the direction of Two models of Those: latest Zune owners who are thinking about an improve, and Those people striving in direction of decide between a Zune and an iPod. (There are other avid gamers worth thinking about out there, such as the Sony Walkman X, still I assume this delivers yourself ample information and facts towards generate an knowledgeable final decision of the Zune vs players other than the iPod line as properly.) http://www.ourcookingtips.net [cooking at kitchen] - May 16, 2017
Hands down, Apple’s app keep wins as a result of a mile. It really is a large preference of all varieties of programs vs a fairly unsatisfied determination of a handful for Zune. Microsoft has Strategies, in particular within just the realm of video games, yet I’m not guaranteed I might need toward wager upon the potential if this feature is essential in direction of by yourself. The iPod is a significantly better conclusion within just that circumstance. http://mobsex.mobi [mobile porn] - May 16, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS