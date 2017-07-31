31 Jul 2017, Edition - 748, Monday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
ramakrishna
FLASH NEWS
  • 6 people dead in road accident in Karnal, Haryana
  • RSS workers killing: Kerala CM P Vijayan holds discussion with BJP state leaders
  • Congress issues whip in Rajya Sabha. All MPs need to be present today
  • Puthiya Tamizhagam party files a case against Kamal Haasan’s Big Boss show. Calls it casteist
  • Govt Sources: Modi government to launch crackdown against the corrupt official
  • Traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway temporarily suspended due to multiple landslides at Mehar, Seeri and Panthyal
  • Deadline to file income tax returns will not be extended beyond July 31: Senior I-T department official
Sports

Nemanja Matic: Man Utd close to signing Chelsea midfielder

bbc.com
July 31, 2017

Manchester United are close to signing Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic from Chelsea for £40m.

Matic, 28, would be United’s third summer buy, following £31m defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica and £75m striker Romelu Lukaku from Everton.

Speaking after Sunday’s 3-0 pre-season victory over Valerenga, United manager Jose Mourinho – who signed Matic for Chelsea – said: “We are waiting for news. He wants it very much.

“I think we have a chance.”

Mourinho spent £21m in January 2014 to sign Matic from Benfica for a second spell at Stamford Bridge.

Matic had been valued at less than £5m in January 2011 when he left Chelsea as a makeweight in the deal for defender David Luiz.

The midfielder scored once in 35 Premier League appearances during Chelsea’s title-winning 2016-17 season, but also struck spectacularly in their FA Cup semi-final victory over Tottenham in April.

His exit had been expected after the Blues signed France international Tiemoue Bakayoko, 22, from French champions Monaco in a reported £40m deal earlier this month.

Italian champions Juventus were also understood to be keen on Matic.

A new challenge needed for Matic?

Matic rejoined Chelsea midway through the 2013-14 season, when they finished third in the Premier League behind Manchester City and Liverpool.

The following season, he was named in the PFA’s Premier League team of the year, along with five other Chelsea players.

According to Opta, he averaged nearly four tackles, made more than two interceptions and won eight duels – a 50-50 contest – per 90 minutes in the 2014-15 campaign.

However, last season Matic won only 278 duels at an average of 4.77.

While Chelsea team-mate N’Golo Kante made an average of 3.64 tackles per 90 minutes – the fourth-highest in the Premier League behind Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson, Leicester’s Wilfred Ndidi and Idrissa Gueye of Everton – Matic managed only 1.7.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Big salutes to the National Anthem
May 05, 2017

The irritating so called joke circulating in social media about our National Anthem makes every Indian with self-respect mock at the creators of the message. “When the National a...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for Gas: How to do Pawanmuktasana, Steps and Benefits
May 05, 2017

Feeling bloated? There is no denying the fact that bloating woes may not only make you feel extremely uncomfortable but can also mess with your digestive health........

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Food Combinations You Must Avoid: Three Things You Should Never Team With Milk
May 05, 2017

There is a reason why they say, 'you are what you eat'. You may be extremely particular about your daily diet and exactly how many calories your system crunches down every day, but...

Read More