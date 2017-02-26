Pune victory: A throwback to Australia’s golden age

Australia’s astounding first Test evisceration of India is still too raw to totally comprehend – disbelieving Australian fans are hoping they don’t snap out of a magical dream – but, undoubtedly, it will go into the annals as one of their greatest ever wins. Bigger picture – time will tell whether this victory is indeed a harbinger for a new Australian reign and if it would be regarded as the moment where Steve Smith’s captaincy shifted gears and launched Australia into an era of domination.

In the modern era, let’s deem that the last three decades, there have been several defining momentous Australian victories that had a seismic shift in their fortunes and altered international cricket. Their epic Ashes rout during the tour of England in 1989 signalled a new dawn as Australia finally unshackled being a Test dreg where they had pitifully been mired since the mid-1980s.

The famous victory in the Caribbean in 1995 – arguably Australia’s most hallowed overseas feat – signalled Australia’s emergence as the world’s best Test team, a standing they would hold until the late 2000s, and simultaneously triggered the downfall of the West Indies.

Australia’s miraculous victory over Pakistan in Hobart circa 1999, courtesy a last-day partnership between Justin Langer and Adam Gilchrist, instilled an unwavering confidence manifesting into a prolonged period of utter domination.

However, ever since legendary bowlers Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath retired in 2007, Australia’s Test fortunes have largely been marred by inconsistencies. There have been some memorable highs during the last decade, notably the 2013-14 Ashes whitewash and continual success in South Africa, but even those feted achievements were largely outliers and didn’t translate into anything lasting or meaningful.

It remains to be seen what happens from here with Australia now in the driver’s seat of a series they were deemed to have no chance of even being competitive in. Still, despite such a comprehensive victory, Australia would likely remain underdogs to actually conjure the impossible and win the series. Surely, India, who appear to have come into the series overconfident and dismissive of Australia, will rebound from such a turgid performance in Pune. Perhaps this was merely just an inevitable Indian letdown after such a white hot streak and sanity will eventually prevail.

Still, something special seems to be percolating within Australia’s camp. They have now won five consecutive Test matches for the first time in three years and finally ended their interminable losing streak in Asia.

This all seemed unimaginable just a couple of months ago when Australia humiliatingly lost consecutive Tests to South Africa at home triggering a “full-blown crisis” and recriminations. Smith’s fledgling leadership had hit an unexpected early crossroads but the calamity provided a silver lining – Australia’s captain could mould a new team in his image. In many ways it signalled a new dawn of his leadership and fresh blood inserted into the team essentially ceased previous skipper Michael Clarke’s hovering shadow.

Marked by his flowing blonde locks and playful grin, Smith has a youthful exterior in a notable juxtaposition to archetypal hardened images of Australian skippers in the Steve Waugh or Ricky Ponting mould. Truth be told, the youthfulness deceives because Smith is innately ruthless and uncompromising. In many ways, a template for his captaincy arc is Allan Border, the legendary Australian skipper who doggedly guided the team out of the doldrums in the mid-1980s through sheer willpower.

Smith’s brilliant second innings century in Pune has been deservedly lauded and shows up as a defining century of a career that is becoming almost peerless. When Smith came out to bat after the early wicket of David Warner, he knew the job wasn’t complete despite Australia’s commanding position and sizeable lead.

Through spinner Steve O’Keefe’s purple patch, Australia had enjoyed their most dominant bowling performance overseas since Cape Town in 2011 when they routed a powerful South Africa for just 96. Of course, Australia then made just 47 to stunningly grasp the initiative and eventually lost the Test.

Smith’s gritty knock, aided by a healthy dose of good fortune, ensured Australia would not let India head back into the contest. The Test will be forever remembered for Smith’s century and O’Keefe’s magical match but Australia’s hardnosed all-round effort was marked by an indefatigable quality which they have struggled to attain during an erratic past decade.

Their best moments have occurred when former firebrand paceman Mitchell Johnson was unplayable and subsequently, the team rode his hot streak. Conversely, this Test victory felt more complete and genuinely seems like the makings of a precocious young team which must feel like they have the cricket world at their feet.

Likely lost in the aftermath will be Australia’s gritty day one effort, where it appeared they had compiled a sub-par total. Matt Renshaw, one of the precocious youngsters inserted into the team post Hobart, made a grinding half-century despite an upset stomach to set the tone for Australia’s unwavering attitude and approach. Even temperamental batsman Shaun Marsh, forever maligned, shelved his often flighty batting with a steely mindset to ensure Australia made a total that proved more competitive than originally envisioned.

Maybe this goodwill will evaporate amid an Indian resurgence, ensuring the victory in Pune feels less historically significant if Australia lose the series. Right now, though, Australia feel closer to a renaissance than any time over the past decade. The Steve Smith era, which promises a throwback to Australia’s golden age, may have spectacularly arrived.