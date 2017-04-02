PV Sindhu faces tough task against Carolina Marin ahead of India Open final

PV Sindhu will face Carolina Marin for the tenth time in their international careers in the 2017 India Open Super Series final on Sunday.

Their contrasting semifinal victories make for an interesting final. Top seed Marin easily overcame the challenge of Japanese fourth seed Akane Yamaguchi 21-16, 21-4 while third seed Sindhu had to toil through a tense match against South Korean second seed Sung Ji Yun to win 21-18, 18-21, 21-14.

The Sindhu-Marin rivalry in the women’s singles field has been much talked about ever since they met in the finals of the Rio Olympics in August last year. Marin won the match and the gold medal then, but also holds the edge over Sindhu historically. The Spaniard has a 5-4 win record from the nine matches she has played against Sindhu.

Here’s a look at how Sindhu-Marin matches have panned out in the past:

April 24, 2010: World Junior Championships 2010

PV Sindhu beat Carolina Marin 21-17, 21-19

In their first international meeting, Sindhu managed to get the better of Marin by beating her in straight games. It was the World Junior Championships hosted in Mexico and their only face-off in the junior circuit.

June 2011: Maldives Challenge 2011

PV Sindhu beat Carolina Marin 21-7, 15-21, 21-13

The first time they faced each other in the senior level, Sindhu managed to beat Marin, although she dropped a game in the fight. The match against Marin was in the third round of the Maldives Challenge which Sindhu went on to win by getting a walkover against compatriot PC Thulasi in the final.

June 27, 2014: Australian Open 2014

PV Sindhu lost to Carolina Marin 17-21, 17-21

Marin got her first international victory over Sindhu at the Australian Open in 2014, three years after they last played against each other. It was the quarterfinal stage and Marin won in straight games before going on to lose in the final against Saina Nehwal.

At the World Championship in Denmark, Marin bettered Sindhu in the semifinals for her second consecutive straight games win over the Indian. The Spaniard went on to win the title and Sindhu claimed bronze in the process.

January 24, 2015: Syed Modi International Grand Prix 2015

PV Sindhu lost to Carolina Marin 13-21, 13-21

Marin registered a third consecutive straight games win against Sindhu, this time on Indian soil when she beat her in the semifinal in Lucknow. The Spaniard went on to face Saina Nehwal in the final and lost a title clash to her yet again.

October 17, 2015: Denmark Open Superseries 2015

PV Sindhu beat Carolina Marin 21-15, 18-21, 21-17

The Spaniard had established her supremacy in women’s singles by the time she faced Sindhu in Denmark in 2015. She also had a dominant 3-2 record against Sindhu coming into their semifinal match which made her the favourite. However, Sindhu fought hard to win in three games, although she eventually lost the final to Chinese opponent Li Xuerui.

November 18, 2015: Hong Kong Superseries 2015

PV Sindhu lost to Carolina Marin 17-21, 9-21

Marin got a chance to pull ahead in her head-to-head with Sindhu when they faced each other in Hong Kong a month after their last match. Sindhu lost the opening round match in straight games and Marin went on to win the tournament.

August 19, 2016: Rio Olympics 2016

PV Sindhu lost to Carolina Marin 21-19, 12-21, 15-21

Undoubtedly the biggest showdown between the two was the final of the women’s singles badminton event at the 2016 Olympics. Billions watched with bated breath as Sindhu battled in the title bout but went down fighting. After taking the first game, she relented to Marin’s strong challenge and came away with a historic Olympic silver medal.

December 16, 2017: Dubai World Superseries Finals 2016

PV Sindhu beat Carolina Marin 21-17, 21-13

The Sindhu-Marin rivalry came to the forefront after the final match at the Olympics. Months later, they met at the season-ending World Superseries Finals and Sindhu got her revenge, beating Marin in straight games. She eventually returned home after losing the semifinals while Marin finished the tournament winless.