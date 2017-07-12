Ravi Shastri: Former all-rounder named India coach until 2019

Former all-rounder Ravi Shastri has been appointed India coach until the 2019 World Cup in England.
The 55-year-old will replace Anil Kumble, who resigned following India’s Champions Trophy campaign in which they lost to in the final to Pakistan.
Kumble said he stepped down after one year because his “partnership” with captain Virat Kohli was “untenable”.
India’s cricket board, the BCCI, said Shastri brings “a wealth of experience, both as player and as coach”.
Shastri was India’s team director before Kumble’s appointment as coach last year.
Zaheer Khan has been appointed bowling consultant and Rahul Dravid will be India’s overseas batting consultant for the Test team.
It was after probing Coimbatore book shops and surfing online stores with out of stock replies that I finally managed to finish on Google Play books......Read More
In the previous article, we had introduced the Gandhari Nadi, its role in balancing the body and how cervical is a symptom of congestion in the Gandhari... ...Read More
What is vitamin K? We may be aware of the importance of vitamins for the human body but do we know the significant role played by each of the different vitamins essential.......Read More