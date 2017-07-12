12 Jul 2017, Edition - 729, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Uttarakhand witnessed maximum number of protests in 2016
  • Amarnath attack bus driver to get ₹5 lakh reward
  • China to block Internet VPNs from 2018
  • Angelo Mathews steps down as Sri Lanka captain
  • Bengaluru bar owners protest against highway liquor ban
  • South Africa’s Tsotsobe handed 8-yr ban for match fixing
  • If terrorists carried beef, they would’ve been killed: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray
  • All Kashmiris aren’t terrorists: Rajnath Singh rebuts troll
  • Delhi on high alert post Amarnath Yatra terror attack
  • China responsibility theory on N Korea needs to stop: China
Ravi Shastri: Former all-rounder named India coach until 2019

July 12, 2017
Former all-rounder Ravi Shastri has been appointed India coach until the 2019 World Cup in England.

The 55-year-old will replace Anil Kumble, who resigned following India’s Champions Trophy campaign in which they lost to in the final to Pakistan.

Kumble said he stepped down after one year because his “partnership” with captain Virat Kohli was “untenable”.

India’s cricket board, the BCCI, said Shastri brings “a wealth of experience, both as player and as coach”.

Shastri was India’s team director before Kumble’s appointment as coach last year.

Zaheer Khan has been appointed bowling consultant and Rahul Dravid will be India’s overseas batting consultant for the Test team.

