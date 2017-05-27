Real Madrid Transfer News: How Rafa Nadal convinced Florentino Perez to sign Marco Asensio

REAL MADRID midfielder Marco Asensio has revealed how tennis legend Rafa Nadal convinced the club to buy him.

By DAVID WRIGHT

Asensio joined Real Madrid from Real Mallorca in the summer of 2015 for around £3million and has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough campaign at the Bernabeu.

The Spain international, who was sent out to Espanyol on loan last term, has helped Real to La Liga glory and into the Champions League final with nine goals and four assists.

And Asensio admits he owes Nadal, who is said to be a supporter for both Real and Mallorca, for his move to Madrid.

“That story is true,” Asensio told Real Madrid TV, when asked whether Nadal had spoken to club president Florentino Perez about signing him.

“He called Florentino and told him to snap me up.

“That winter [2014] my agent told me that Real Madrid were interested in me.

“Several clubs were calling and it was a bit hectic, but one day before a game Florentino called me and said I was going to be a Real Madrid player.

“It all happened in a single day: we went to Madrid, I signed the contract, we were shown round the [Santiago] Bernabeu and [the training ground in] Valdebebas and then we went back to Mallorca to finish the season.

“It all happened very quickly and it was intense, but I felt a huge sense of satisfaction.”