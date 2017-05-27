03 Jun 2017, Edition - 690, Saturday
  • Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) set to declare the Class 10 2017 result on Saturday
  • NIA carried out searches at 14 places in Kashmir and eight places in Delhi in connection with terror funding in J&K
  • All eyes on Karunanidhi’s birthday party and it remains to be seen which Oppn leader will get biggest slice of cake
  • Lawyer Gautam Khaitan and five others have been booked by the CBI in a new ₹28.73 crore bank loan default case
  • The BJP leadership in Kerala hopes Shah’s meeting with bishops will help build bridges with the minority community
  • This came out after the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) made presentation to a delhi court on Friday
  • 1 Army officer was injured during encounter with terrorists in Assam’s Kokrajhar last evening. Terrorists escaped due to bad weather
  • Four trampled to death by elephant in Tamil Nadu
  • Shocking visuals show a dead body being moved in a garbage trolley in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur due to lack of facilities at the hospital
  • ED registers money laundering case against former head of Secondary Education and 7 others in Bihar toppers scam case of 2016
Real Madrid Transfer News: How Rafa Nadal convinced Florentino Perez to sign Marco Asensio

May 27, 2017

REAL MADRID midfielder Marco Asensio has revealed how tennis legend Rafa Nadal convinced the club to buy him.

Asensio joined Real Madrid from Real Mallorca in the summer of 2015 for around £3million and has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough campaign at the Bernabeu.

The Spain international, who was sent out to Espanyol on loan last term, has helped Real to La Liga glory and into the Champions League final with nine goals and four assists.

And Asensio admits he owes Nadal, who is said to be a supporter for both Real and Mallorca, for his move to Madrid.

“That story is true,” Asensio told Real Madrid TV, when asked whether Nadal had spoken to club president Florentino Perez about signing him.

“He called Florentino and told him to snap me up.

“That winter [2014] my agent told me that Real Madrid were interested in me.

“Several clubs were calling and it was a bit hectic, but one day before a game Florentino called me and said I was going to be a Real Madrid player.

“It all happened in a single day: we went to Madrid, I signed the contract, we were shown round the [Santiago] Bernabeu and [the training ground in] Valdebebas and then we went back to Mallorca to finish the season.

“It all happened very quickly and it was intense, but I felt a huge sense of satisfaction.”

