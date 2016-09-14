FLASH NEWS Narada channel CEO Mathew Samuel summoned by CBI in the Narada scam Tamil Nadu: Most buses still off roads as transport unions’ strike enters third day Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) crew detained, searched in London over ‘security threats’ Sheena Bora Murder Case: Peter Mukerjea’s residence is being raided by CBI, reports We want the Tamil Nadu Assembly to be convened immediately to discuss serious issues like workers’ strike and NEET, says MK Stalin CBI probing FIPB clearance given by former Finance Minister Senior IAS officer arrested by Lokayukta Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the Janthakal mining case Muslims are practicing Triple Talaq for last 1,400 years & it’s a matter of faith: All India Muslim Personal Law Board to SC I-T Dept conducts raids,surveys at 22 locations in Delhi, Gurgaon on charges of benami land deals worth 1,000 cr involving Lalu Prasad CBI raids on at 17 locations across India

Rio Paralympics: Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia wins gold, breaks his own world record

September 14, 2016
September 14, 2016

The para-athlete from Rajasthan won gold in 2004 Athens Games as well.

India’s performance in the ongoing Rio Paralympics has been commendable as the nation has managed to bag another medal in the competition. Devendra Jhajharia helped India win its second gold in the men’s javelin throw F46 event at the 2016 Rio Paralympics on Tuesday.

The flag-bearer for India in Rio Paralympics came up with an amazing throw of 63.97 metres to secure the first position. This attempt also helped the Rajasthan native to break his own world record, making the victory even sweeter. The last record stood at 62.15 metres.

Besides Devendra, there were two other Indians, who participated in the event, but they could not help the country win another medal. Rinku Hooda came close as he finished in fifth position, while Sundar Singh Gujar did not start the event.

With this gold medal effort, Devendra has become the first Indian to win two gold medals in the Paralympics. The para-athlete had won gold, 12 years ago, during the 2004 Athens Games.

His performance over the years for India has not gone unnoticed as Devendra received the prestigious Arjuna award in 2005. The para-athlete was also honoured with Padma Shri in 2012, thus becoming the first paralympian to received the award.

An unfortunate incident affected Devendra at an early age. While climbing a tree he is said to have touched a electric cable and was electrocuted, after which his left hand had to be amputated.

After Devendra’s gold, India’s total tally includes four medals, including two golds, one silver and bronze. With few days left for the competition to end, India can hope for some more medals in the Rio Paralympics.

