Rugby: Indian women win silver at Asian Sevens Trophy

The Indian women’s rugby team won Silver at the Asian Rugby Sevens Trophy held at Vientiane, Laos on Saturday.

Seven Asian countries, including South Korea, Philippines, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, India and hosts Laos participated in the tournament played over two days on a round robin basis. On Day one, India defeated Lao by 22-7, Philippines by 12-5, Nepal by 43-0 and Malaysia by 26-12. On Day two, they defeated Pakistan by 5-0 and lost 29-0 to South Korea in the last match.

“I see tremendous potential for women’s rugby to grow in our country and make our mark globally. We are hopeful that this achievement will inspire many women to take up rugby as a sport and shine in this field,” Indian women’s team coach Nasser Hussain said.

Hupi Majhi from Odisha, India was the joint top try scorer of the tournament and Meerarani Hembram was the third highest in conversions.