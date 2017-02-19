FLASH NEWS Neduvasal protest withdrawn temporarily Mumbai Police seizes demonitised currency worth 96.55 Lakh from Antop hill and 1.6 crores from Haji Ali Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso to retire in summer Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests two more suspects in connection with Lucknow terror operation: ADG UP police Sensex rebounds 27.19 pts to end at 28,929.13; Nifty gains 2.70 pts to 8,927 21-year-old man killed, 3 others injured in fire at a building in north Delhi’s Burari All necessary steps will be taken to ensure Indians feel safe in US: HM Rajnath Singh A senior BJP leader in Kerala sustained multiple injuries after being attacked by a gang of goons Robert Vadra slams Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for constantly targeting him Civilian dies after clashes between villagers & security forces erupt in Awantipora,even as encounter rages on,reports

Sports


Rugby: Indian women win silver at Asian Sevens Trophy

espn.in
February 19, 2017
Image credit : India's Hupi Majhi was the joint highest Try Scorer at the Asian Rugby Sevens tournament

The Indian women’s rugby team won Silver at the Asian Rugby Sevens Trophy held at Vientiane, Laos on Saturday.

Seven Asian countries, including South Korea, Philippines, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, India and hosts Laos participated in the tournament played over two days on a round robin basis. On Day one, India defeated Lao by 22-7, Philippines by 12-5, Nepal by 43-0 and Malaysia by 26-12. On Day two, they defeated Pakistan by 5-0 and lost 29-0 to South Korea in the last match.

“I see tremendous potential for women’s rugby to grow in our country and make our mark globally. We are hopeful that this achievement will inspire many women to take up rugby as a sport and shine in this field,” Indian women’s team coach Nasser Hussain said.

Hupi Majhi from Odisha, India was the joint top try scorer of the tournament and Meerarani Hembram was the third highest in conversions.

