South American World Cup qualifiers: All the results as Brazil and Uruguay shine and Chile lose again

ibtimes.co.in
October 7, 2016

Brazil continued their brilliant form, but Uruguay remain top of the standings

Neymar starred again and Brazil turned on the style against Bolivia, with Chile’s struggles in the FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers continuing as Ecuador returned to form. Uruguay, though, remain top of the South American standings, thanks to their own comfortable win on Thursday.

Brazil have looked good under new manager Tite and that strong form continued in Natal, with Neymar opening the scoring in just the 10th minute of the game. The Barcelona forward played a one-two with Gabriel Jesus before easing the ball into the net.

Philippe Coutinho’s great start to the season showed no signs of abating as the Liverpool man made it 2-0 on 25 minutes, with fullback Filipe Luis and Gabriel Jesus striking in the space of five minutes to give Brazil a 4-0 lead at halftime.

Roberto Firmino would add the icing on the cake in the 74th minute, with Brazil firming their grip in the standings, courtesy the emphatic victory.

Uruguay, though, are the team at the top, with 19 points from nine matches, one more than Neymar’s side, with Edinson Cavani playing the lead act in the 3-0 win over Venezuela. After Nicolas Lodeiro opened the scoring in the 29th minute, Cavani finished with a brace, thanks to goals in the 46th and 79th minutes.

Chile, the defending Copa America champions, are in serious danger of missing out on the 2018 Russia World Cup, after they suffered their fourth defeat in nine qualifying matches.

Ecuador, coming into this match after four winless games, were too strong and too fast for Chile, with Antonio Valencia, Cristiano Ramirez and Felipe Caicedo all scoring in a deserved win. The three points took Ecuador to third in the table – that could change if Argentina beat Peru in the later game – while Chile are down in seventh, five points adrift of fourth-placed Colombia, who beat Paraguay 1-0, thanks to a 90th minute goal from Edwin Cardona.
The top four gain automatic qualification, while the side that finishes fifth will need to earn their right to play in the World Cup by winning a playoff.

