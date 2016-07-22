FLASH NEWS Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to reach Chennai tomorrow afternoon: ANI DMK never supported O Panneerselvam, extended support to only certain issues of government, says MK Stalin 130 AIADMK MLAs being taken to undisclosed location until the time Governor returns; If President agrees, AIADMK MLAs will be flown to Delhi Weekly cash withdrawal limit increased to ₹50,000 from ₹24,000, with effect from February 20 Sasikala sacks AIADMK IT wing Secretary G Ramachandran RBI lowers GDP growth forecast for this fiscal to 6.9%; expects rebound to 7.4% next year. AIADMK MLAs and MPs who support Sasikala could come to Delhi to meet President, reports For 33 years I have been by Jayalalithaa’s side. When she died I was in no state to take reigns: VK Sasikala Amma had given OPS a chance after forgiving him for his errors; I did the same but he betrayed us. Betrayal will not be tolerated: Sasikala AIADMK constitution does not allow for temporary Gen Secy. EC to set aside Sasikala’s elevation: EC

Suresh Raina excited about Rajinikanth’s Kabali

July 22, 2016

India cricketer Suresh Raina is gearing up to watch Rajinikanth’s Kabali way before many of his ardent fans on the day of its release.

We are hours away from the release of superstar Rajinikanth’s latest offering ‘Kabali’. The tickets for the Rajinikanth-starrer have been selling like hot cakes and his fans across the world are queuing up at movie theatres to catch a glimpse of their favourite star as early as possible on the big screens.

Like millions of others, Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is also gearing up to watch Kabali on the day of its release. The left-handed batsman has taken to Twitter to share his excitement. The star cricketer has also shared a poster of Kabali on his instagram account.

Amazing Movie First Day First Show ! Let the festival begin #thalaivar #kabali #nerrupuda #magizhchi #rajnikanth sir

A photo posted by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on

Raina, who was part of the suspended Indian Premier League club Chennai Super Kings, would have been smitten by ‘thalaivar fever’ during his tenure. One of the most successful IPL batsman, Raina has even tried to imitate Rajinikanth in one of the the team building activities carried out by CSK.

Check out how Raina fared here..

Rajinikanth, after a long time in his 41-year film career, is playing his age in Kabali, which is helmed by a newbie Pa Ranjith. The 65-year-old actor is playing the role of a don with the story set in Malaysia. With Santhosh Narayanan’s music topping the charts, the movie, which is set to hit the screens today, is expected to break box office records.

Notably, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shared an internet meme on Twitter expressing his eagerness to watch Kabali in West Indies and tagged his captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble.

LATEST NEWS