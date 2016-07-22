Suresh Raina excited about Rajinikanth’s Kabali

India cricketer Suresh Raina is gearing up to watch Rajinikanth’s Kabali way before many of his ardent fans on the day of its release.

We are hours away from the release of superstar Rajinikanth’s latest offering ‘Kabali’. The tickets for the Rajinikanth-starrer have been selling like hot cakes and his fans across the world are queuing up at movie theatres to catch a glimpse of their favourite star as early as possible on the big screens.

Like millions of others, Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is also gearing up to watch Kabali on the day of its release. The left-handed batsman has taken to Twitter to share his excitement. The star cricketer has also shared a poster of Kabali on his instagram account.

Amazing Movie First Day First Show ! Let the festival begin #thalaivar #kabali #nerrupuda #magizhchi #rajnikanth sir A photo posted by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on Jul 21, 2016 at 9:16am PDT

Raina, who was part of the suspended Indian Premier League club Chennai Super Kings, would have been smitten by ‘thalaivar fever’ during his tenure. One of the most successful IPL batsman, Raina has even tried to imitate Rajinikanth in one of the the team building activities carried out by CSK.

Check out how Raina fared here..

Rajinikanth, after a long time in his 41-year film career, is playing his age in Kabali, which is helmed by a newbie Pa Ranjith. The 65-year-old actor is playing the role of a don with the story set in Malaysia. With Santhosh Narayanan’s music topping the charts, the movie, which is set to hit the screens today, is expected to break box office records.

Notably, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shared an internet meme on Twitter expressing his eagerness to watch Kabali in West Indies and tagged his captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble.