Vettori urges RCB batsmen to be proactive

Over the years, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have set themselves a trend of being a batting-heavy team that most bowling line-ups would fear. Especially at home, making great use of the tiny boundaries and a batsman-friendly pitch at the Chinnaswamy stadium, they would demolish opposition bowlers at will and delight their loyal fans, who would throng the stadium and shout “AAR CEE BEE” at the top of their voices.

Things have been very different this season though. Scores of 157, 148, 142 and 134 in four successive matches certainly calls for a post-mortem, but one has to bear in mind that the pitch condition at the Chinnaswamy has changed drastically from last year. It’s no more an easy-paced track where a batsman could play his shots freely.

However, thanks to the closeness of the boundary rope, collecting runs does not need a herculean effort even on these slightly-sluggish surfaces. All it demands is good application from a batsman – giving that extra fraction of a second while meeting the ball because of the slowness of the pitch etc. Ask Virat Kohli and Kieron Pollard – two batsmen who stood out during RCB’s game against Mumbai Indians in what was a low-scorer.

For a team that boasts of big names in the batting line-up, it’s staggering to note that only thrice have fifty-plus individual scores been achieved in five matches. Easily, the bowlers have clearly outdone the batsmen when bowling was considered as their weak-link. KL Rahul’s absence due to a shoulder injury is being badly felt, for he was their third highest run-getter in 2016 and a high-quality player who can adapt to situations.

Speaking after the game, RCB’s head coach Daniel Vettori opined that his batsmen have been eating up too many dot balls, which mounts pressure.

“It’s probably a case of dealing with a kind of wicket that we haven’t played on before. It’s obviously slightly slower. We are used to wickets that makes it a lot easier for batsmen to hit the ball for six, hit the ball for four to catch up with a few dot balls. Probably creating pressure on ourselves through dot balls, striking at below 100,” Vettori opened up.

“Trying to catch that up in the back end on a slow wicket is incredibly difficult. I think in a lot of ways we need to be more proactive. We need to put more pressure obviously through more boundaries but also by rotating the strike.

“I think so (The pitch is not as batting-friendly), but that doesn’t mean it’s not a good T20 wicket. It’s been exciting for the bowlers. All three games have been pretty entertaining and I think we have showed that we can compete on this wicket. It is different, we just need to adapt like we did in the Delhi game,” he added.

Mandeep Singh’s poor run of form is a worrying sign for RCB, especially with him trying to fill in for Rahul’s absence. However, Mandeep has not been given a set batting position and has been used as a floater in all the games depending on the team combination.

“The thing is in the IPL we’re constantly searching for the right balance. In the Mumbai game, we were down by a bowler. Shane (Watson) has been such a successful allrounder in T20 cricket for a long period of time. So we made the decision to back Shane because of his all-round contribution,” the former New Zealand player explained.

“It’s tough for everyone in T20 cricket. We know Chris is a very good performer and we know if he can get on a roll then we can utilise Chris in a positive manner. At this stage we are just trying to find the right balance,” he said.

Vettori also stressed on the importance of the Indian contingent stepping up to support Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

“We saw how well the likes of KL (Rahul), Sachin Baby, all those role players from last year performed. The expectation is on AB and Virat to excel, but we need the likes of Mandeep, Kedhar (Jadhav), Shane and Stuart Binny to complement their performances. We haven’t made it easy on Mandeep by chopping and changing up the order. We are trying to find the right combination. Once we find the right combination we can get on a roll. Let’s hope for that in the next few games.”