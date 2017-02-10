Virat Kohli 1st batsman to score 4th Test double hundred in successive series

Virat Kohli became the first captain to score three double hundreds in a season as India took firm control of the one-off Test against Bangladesh.

Rajarshi Gupta

Virat Kohli slammed the fourth double hundred of his career as India took firm control of the one – off Test against Bangladesh on the second day in Hyderabad. He became the third player after Don Bradman and Rahul Dravid to hammer three double hundreds in a season.

Kohli, who had brought up his hundred yesterday, was in an aggressive mood right from the onset on Friday as he picked the gaps with ease and hit boundaries at will. He eventually fell to Taijul Islam for 204 off 246 balls. However, TV replays showed the LBW decision against him could have been overruled had Kohli asked for a review. His partner at the other end, Wriddhiman Saha did ask him to review but the captain refused to use the DRS and walked anyway.

Kohli had set an Indian record last year by becoming the first captain to score three double hundreds. His first came against West Indies and he then followed that up with another one against New Zealand. Against England, he scored his career best 235 in Mumbai.

Kohli also became the first captain to score three double hundreds in a season. Five other captains have scored two double-tons in one season (on six occasions, with Clarke doing so twice). They are:

Don Bradman (1936-37)

Graeme Smith (2003)

Brian Lara (2003-04)

Michael Clarke (2011-12)

Michael Clarke (2012-13)

Brendon McCullum (2013-14)

Kohli now joins an elite list which comprises Bradman, Michael Clarke, Graeme Smith. All these captains have scored four double hundreds in Test cricket. The list is headed by Brian Lara.

Kohli has been in outstanding form since the start of 2016. He scored 2595 international runs and 973 runs in the Indian Premier League.

In the five-Test series against England, Kohli smashed 655 runs including a daddy hundred and a double ton.

Kohli also broke Virender Sehwag’s record for most runs in hone Tests in a season.