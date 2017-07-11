11 Jul 2017, Edition - 728, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Sports

Windies’ chance to pile on Pakistan’s misery

cricbuzz.com
July 11, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Pakistan are headed towards a familiar abyss. It’s been four years since their forgettable World Cup performance in India, where they drew blanks in three group stage fixtures, but the story unfolding currently has been uncannily similar. Sana Mir’s side has suffered five morale-sapping defeats on the bounce and their unending quest to break the duck continues. A spot in the next round is not at stake anymore, but with only two games to go, the urge to open their account should spur them on.

The Windies are only marginally better off than their Tuesday’s opponents. It wasn’t until they played against lowly Sri Lanka that they arrested what was turning out to be a serious rut. After four consecutive defeats, a 47-run win against the Asian side lifted Windies to the sixth spot, leaving Pakistan and Sri Lanka to jostle and avoid the wooden spoon. A chance to add to their win and thus, pile on Pakistan’s unshakable misery will distance the Windies further from the bottom spot – a small consolation in an otherwise lacklustre World Cup campaign.

The problem for Pakistan hasn’t just been restricted to the number of losses, but also the nature and margins of it. Pakistan were schooled by England (lost by 107 runs), routed by neighbours India (lost by 95 runs) and decimated by Australia (lost by 159 runs) – each result indicating towards a clear deficiency in their batting. Their bowlers started the tournament on a promising note, albeit in a defeat against South Africa, but haven’t had the chance to impose themselves since, baring the odd game against traditional rivals. Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Mir & Co. need to believe in the age-old adage of the only way being up from where they currently stand.

Windies’ losses too have been grossly one-sided affairs, including an embarrassing batting performance that saw them getting bundled out for 48 against South Africa – only Chedean Nation scoring in double figures. Their batting showed marked improvement in their first win of the tournament on Sunday – against Sri Lanka – but Tuesday’s game represents a certain evenness of contest between two immensely flawed batting units.

When: Windies Women vs Pakistan Women, July 11 at 9:30am GMT

Where: Grace Road, Leicester

What to expect: The forecast for Tuesday is a bit of a mixed bag – periods of clouds and sunshine is good news for the two teams desperate for a positive result but a few showers are also anticipated. The temperature is expected to hover around 18 degrees, but the precipitation is as high as 80 per cent.

Team News:

Pakistan: After the first two defeats – against South Africa and England – Pakistan have resorted to chopping and changing in order to find a combination that can earn the side a win. And the search for that perfection is still on. Captain Mir has been the only constant as far as performances go, but that hasn’t been enough to carry the team forward. Javeria Khan has been in and out of the side but form continues to elude the right-handed batter who shone in the Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Sri Lanka in February.

Windies: Deandra Dottin’s return to form in previous encounter came as a breath of fresh air for the Windies, who’ve endured a tough World Cup campaign. Their motive now would be find a bit a continuity to end their campaign with. It is unlikely that Stafanie Taylor would want to tinker with the line-up that earned Windies their first win of the tournament.

Squads:

Pakistan: Sana Mir(c), Ayesha Zafar, Nahida Khan, Marina Iqbal, Bismah Maroof, Javeria Khan, Nain Abidi, Sidra Nawaz, Kainat Imtiaz, Asmavia Iqbal, Diana Baig, Waheeda Akhtar, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima, Sadia Yousuf

West Indies: Stafanie Taylor(c), Merissa Aguilleira, Reniece Boyce, Shanel Daley, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Akeira Peters, Felicia Walters, Kycia Knight, Subrina Munroe

