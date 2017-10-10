10 Oct 2017, Edition - 819, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Actor Santhanam seeks anticipatory bail in assault case

Covai Post Network
October 10, 2017

Film actor Santhanam filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Madras High Court on Tuesday as he apprehended arrest in connection with an assault case. His plea was expected to be taken up for hearing in due course.
Police have registered cases against him under three sections for allegedly attacking an advocate (belonging to the BJP) and a realtor over a money transaction on Monday night.

The actor had planned to build a shopping complex at Kundrathur and assigned the deal to city based builder Shanmugasundaram.

As the project never took off, the actor and his manager Ramesh visited office of advocate Prem Anand, who is also related to the builder. An argument broke out following which the actor and the advocate entered into fisticuffs.
Ramesh and Shanmugasundaram too joined it. In the end all the four were injured.

Hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to the spot and managed to free all of them. The four were later taken to a private hospital with injuries. They were later discharged after treatment.

BJP cadres protested in front of the Valasaravakkam police station demanding action against Santhanam, while its State unit chief Tamilisai Soundararajan condemned the attack.

A case has been registered against the actor under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294-b (recites or utters any obscene words or songs near public place) and 506 (1) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Soon after the Police filed an FIR, the actor went missing.As the police launched a search to trace Santhanam, his lawyer too lodged a complaint with the police against the rival party. As he feared arrest, Santhanam filed an anticipatory bail plea.

