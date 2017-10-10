HC refuses to stay sedition case against Dhinakaran

Chennai: Madras High Court today refused to stay the sedition proceeding against ousted AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran. But it also asked the state police not to initiate any action against him till further orders.

Though no stay was issued, the court order should bring some relief as Dhinakaran was fearing arrest anytime in the case. He and some of his supporters were booked recently for distribution of pamphlets in Salem district. These were said to contain defamatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

Karnataka AIADMK secretary V Pugazhenthi had filed a petition in the court seeking to cancel the FIR against Dhinakaran.

Justice MS Ramesh posted the case to October 24 after police sought time to file the affidavit.

This is the second instance where Dhinakaran has been booked for turning against the Palaniswami’s government. He and comedian Senthil were booked for defamatory P Kumar, the MP of AIADMK.