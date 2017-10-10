HC refuses to stay sedition case against Dhinakaran
Chennai: Madras High Court today refused to stay the sedition proceeding against ousted AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran. But it also asked the state police not to initiate any action against him till further orders.
Though no stay was issued, the court order should bring some relief as Dhinakaran was fearing arrest anytime in the case. He and some of his supporters were booked recently for distribution of pamphlets in Salem district. These were said to contain defamatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Palaniswami.
Karnataka AIADMK secretary V Pugazhenthi had filed a petition in the court seeking to cancel the FIR against Dhinakaran.
Justice MS Ramesh posted the case to October 24 after police sought time to file the affidavit.
This is the second instance where Dhinakaran has been booked for turning against the Palaniswami’s government. He and comedian Senthil were booked for defamatory P Kumar, the MP of AIADMK.
The brothers led a fierce struggle against the East India Company. On October 24, 1801, two middle-aged brothers were publicly hanged to death at the Tirupputhur fort of souther...Read More
Activating your chakras for a healthy you - Mooladhar Chakra There is more to us than what meets the eye, the physical body is only an aspect of our existence which ...Read More
One of the biggest festivals in the country, Diwali will be celebrated on 19th October 2017. Like each year, people are gearing up to celebrate the festival with full festive spiri...Read More