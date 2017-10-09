Truckers’ strike total in TN; goods movement standstill

Chennai: The two-day strike called by the All India Motor Transport Congress against daily price fixing for diesel, which began today, was total in Tamil Nadu. Transportation of various goods, including vegetables, was halted as the more than 5 lakh trucks were off the roads today.

Union vice-president PV Subramani said the strike, which had the backing of the All India Transporters Welfare Association and the All India Confederation of Goods Vehicle, also wanted diesel to be brought under Goods and Services Tax and price revision should be on a quarterly basis.

The strike would lead to a daily revenue loss of Rs 5,000 crore in the State.

Imposition of GST on sale of old vehicles had hit the transport sector hard, halving business.

Fuel and toll charges accounted for about 70 per cent of the operating costs and there was the need for parity with international fuel price, he said, adding that truckers would be forced to resort to an indefinite strike if their demands were not met,