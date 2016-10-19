FLASH NEWS Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble Sensex trading at 28154, up 498 points. Nifty trading at 8720 up 158 points. Delhi HC agrees to hear plea against pre-poll freebies 15% surcharge on incomes above Rs 1 crore to continue: Arun Jaitley Surcharge of 10% for those whose annual income is Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore: Arun Jaitley Reduce existing rate of taxation for individual assessees b/w 2.5 lakh and 5 lakh to 5% instead of the current 10%: Arun Jaitley Political parties will be entitled to receive donations by cheque or digital mode: Arun Jaitley No transactions over Rs 3 lakh to be allowed in cash: Arun Jaitley

TCPs-LOL


TR – Sivaji Jugalbandi

Covai Post Network
October 19, 2016

When TR and Sivaji had a Jugalbandi…

The section “TCP’S LOL is an entertainment based section constituting spoofs of news stories, events and incidents. The Online news portal The Covai Post or the performers do not intent either directly or indirectly to hurt the sentiments of any individual, community , race or religion. Viewers are advised to view the section purely in the spirit of entertainment.

The portal, the company and the performers hereby expressly disclaim any liability arising from the same.

Comments 1
“â€œHopelijk klinkt â€œAllahu akbarâ€ na de volgende 10 jaar weer een stuk positiever in Westerse orne€â”Hoezo ‘weer’? De anti-islamitische denkbeelden in Europa stammen uit de 12e eeuw. Dus het is een beetje vreemd om over ‘weer’ te spreken. [Tyya] - Feb 01, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS