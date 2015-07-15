Arulmigu Velliangiri Andavar Temple – Poondi

Tamil literature divides the land mass into five types. Mountains, hills, and the surrounding areas are called ‘Kurinji’. The lord of Kurinji regions is Murugan and He has made the hills as His abode. This is why most of the hill temples of Tamil Nadu are dedicated to Lord Subramanyan.

According to the legend, once Maharishi Durvasa reached Kunnathur (located about 18 KM south of the present Gobi town). He offered his prayers at the Shiva temple in Kunnathur. He found out that a place called Modachur, on the outskirts of present Gobi town, was a good place to perform his routine worship of Lord Shiva. While worshipping, he wanted to have a darshan of Lord Subramanya. Unable to find a temple, he sat in meditation to find out the best place for the worship.

He found, through his penance, that there was a Subramanya temple on a small hill about 1.5 KM from Modachur, and the main deity in the temple faced west. The sage reached the temple and offered his prayers. He also came to know that there were a number of similarities between the temple and the shrine in Palani, where the Lord, known as Dhandapani, faces westward.

All these were forgotten as time went by. In 1954, a landlord named P.K. Kuppuswamy Gounder visited the temple. He had a strange feeling that nobody was taking proper care of the Lord in the temple. He realized that regular prayers were not being performed. His life transformed when he decided to renovate the temple.

The temple’s first Swarnabandhana MahaKumbabishekam was performed in 1980, led by P.K. Eswaran as the president of the renovation committee. Since then, scores of people have joined the renovation committee and lot of work has taken place.

The second and most recent Swarnabandhana Kumbabishekam was performed in June 2006. It is rare for Swarnabandhanam (gold plating to the base and platform where the idol stands) to be done to the deities in Tamil Nadu.

A large wooden chariot is pulled around Pachaimalai on the occasion of Panguni Uthiram, during the Chariot (Ther) Festival. It is the largest wooden chariot in this area, after Avinashi Ther. The temple also owns a gold chariot.

Each day, seven regular pooja are performed, with two Abishekams.