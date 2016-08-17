Beautiful Venganur Lakshminarayana Perumal Temple

Venganur is a nice village off the Tiruttani Sholingur Road. Take the right just opposite the Murugan Ashram & Temple some 15 Kilometers from Tiruttani and you will reach the temple. Before you reach the right turn you will come across the beautiful Santhana Venugopalaswamy Temple in Santhanavenugopalapuram.

The temple is estimated to be about 500 years old. The lord of this small and beautiful temple is Sri Aadhi Narayana Swamy (Moolavar) and Sri Lakshmi Narayana Perumal (Utsavar). Ashtalakmi’s are located in 8 seperate Sannidhis around the Temple. The inside mantap facade has beautiful renditions of Dasavatara.

The village itself is nice and covered with concrete roads and the people are involved in gumming of yarns for the textile industry.

There does not seem to be any major mythological background or recorded history for the temple and if you come across something please do email it to me.