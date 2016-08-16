FLASH NEWS President Pranab Mukherjee calls for protection of ‘right to doubt, disagree and dispute’ Sasikala Natarajan will go to party office and resume duties very soon: Tamil Nadu CM O. Panneerselvam Congress levels allegation of money laundering and illegal cash hoarding by AmitShah and Pankaja Munde Former French Open champion Ana Ivanovic retires from Tennis at the age of 29 ED arrests Delhi lawyer Rohit Tandon over black money conversion, accused of converting ₹70 crore, reports AIADMK general council unanimously elects Jayalalithaa aide VK Sasikala as party chief AIADMK passes resolution to confer late Jayalalithaa with Magsaysay Award and Nobel prize for World Peace Scarlett Johansson highest grossing actor of 2016: Forbes President Pranab Mukherjee accepts resignation of Najeeb Jung as Delhi Lieutenant Governor, reports

Arulmozhivarman, a Tamil emperor who was popular as Rajaraja Chola I laid out foundations of Brihadeeswarar Temple during 1002 CE. It was first among other great building projects by Tamil Chola. Main purpose of building this temple was to grace throne of Chola Empire with compliance of one command Rajaraja Chola I receive in a dream.

Grandeur and scale is in Chola tradition. A symmetrical and axial geometry rules layout of this temple. Temples from same period and two following centuries are expressions of Tamils Chola power, artistic expertise and wealth.

Emergence of these types of features, such as multifaceted columns along with projecting signals of square capitals signifies arrival of Chola style, which was new at that time. Brihadeeswarar Temple’s build was like one royal temple for displaying emperor’s vision for relationship and power to universal order.

This temple was one site of primary royal ceremonies, such as anointing emperor and to link emperor with Shiva, its deity and deity’s daily rituals was a mirror of those by king. It is one architectural exemplar, which showcases true form of Dravida kind of architecture in temples and is a representative of ideology of Chola Empire and Southern India’s Tamil civilization. Brihadeeswarar Temple “testifies to Chola’s brilliant achievements in architecture, painting, bronze casting and sculpture.”

A wish for establishing such a huge temple as per saying of people occurred to then king Raja Raja, who was staying as one emperor in Sri Lanka.

Brihadeeswarar Temple is first among all buildings, which make use of granite fully and it finished within five years from 1004 AD to 1009 AD.

