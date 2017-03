Built by King Rajaraja Chola in 1002 AD, this temple was dedicated to Shiva and is the finest example of Dravidian art. The Brihadeshwara temple combines the best in the tradition of temple building – architecture, sculpture, painting and other allied arts.

It is composed of many interconnected structures such as the Nandi pavilion, a pillared portico and a large hall. Its vimana (the roof like structure that towers above the sanctum sanctorum or main shrine) is 66 metres high.