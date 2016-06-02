Chintpurni Devi Temple

Maa Chintapurni Devi temple is an ancient Indian temple located in Una village in Una district of Himachal Pradesh.The temple is also known as Chhinnamasta temple. The temple is situated on the border of two Indian states: Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Chintapurni temple is among the 51 siddhapeetha and also one among the seven most important temples. Devotees from all over India and abroad visit the temple mainly in Navratras. It is believed that Chintapurni temple was established by Pt Mai Dass who was a Saraswat Bhrahmin. Even today, his descendants stay in Una and worship the Goddess in the temple.

According to mythology, Devi Sati gave Her life by jumping into the fire of the havan organised by her father King Daksheshwara. When Lord Shiva was running moving around the universe carrying Her dead body in His hands then Lord Vishnu cut Her body into 51 parts using His Sudarshan Chakra. Out of the 51 parts, the forehead of Devi Sati fell at this place.

It is also said that Chhinnamasta Devi temple is protected by Rudra Mahadeva from the four sides. The temple is surrounded by the temples of Lord Shiva in the four directions. Kailashwar Mahadeva temple is located in the east direction of Cintapurni temple. In the west lies Narayana Mahadeva temple, in the north is Machkhand Mahadeva temple and in the south is Shiva Badi temple.

According to Markandeya Purana, Devi Chandi had defeated all the demons in war and after that two Devi named Jaya and Vijaya originated from Devi Chandi. These Devi were still thirsty for blood and to quench their thirst, Devi Chandi cut Her head. In most of the pictures, Devi Chandi is shown as holding Her head in Her hands and The Devi Jaya and Vijaya are drinking the blood coming out of Her throat to refresh their thirst.