Confederate nostalgia still runs deep in Bell County

Confederate monument

The Lavinia Porter Talley chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy announced in 1902 plans to erect a granite column in Temple’s Hillcrest Cemetery to honor Confederate soldiers. The tall monument was completed in 1910, thanks to the help of the Hiram Bronson Granbury Camp of the United Confederate Veterans.

In some respects, “the great rebellion” continues to live in stone and bronze. Many of the county’s most important institutions bear reminders of the War Between the States — Southern-fried version.

Camp Hood’s first commander was Gen. Andrew D. Bruce (1894-1969) picked the Army installation’s name in 1942.

Originator of the Tank Destroyer Corps, he is considered “the Father of Fort Hood.” Bruce named the camp after Confederate general, John Bell Hood (1831–1879), who “never turned his back on the enemy.” Hood was also the commander of Hood’s Texas Brigade, perhaps the finest brigade of Robert E. Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia. The government’s objective was to name the camp after a Southern hero with whom local communities could identify.

Even the city’s namesake, Bernard Moore Temple (1843–1901) served in the Confederate artillery in Virginia and North Carolina, where he gained engineering skills to construct the Santa Fe Railway through Texas in the late 1870s and early 1880s.

Author Dr. Kelly McMichael in her book “Sacred Memories: The Civil War Monument Movement in Texas” (Texas State Historical Association, 2009) said Confederate names and statuary still stand as testaments to the men who fought, thanks mostly to women such as the United Daughters of the Confederacy who refused to forget.

“Though not as war-torn as many states, Texas still suffered economically and citizens concentrated on grieving for the dead and rebuilding their lives,” McMichael added. “The South needed time to absorb and find meaning in its loss before it was ready to honor it in such a public fashion.”

Thus, Texans waited more than three decades before they dedicated their first memorial.

In recent years, Confederate monuments have been targeted as symbols of racism, slavery and oppression. However, McMichael sees them as public art with changing messages over the centuries.

“They may have stood for segregation and racial inequality at some point, but their meaning can change to what the U.S. has achieved in civil rights since the monument was dedicated. To do that, communities may need to have rededication ceremonies so the public message can be altered,” she said.

Of the state’s 68 tributes to Confederates, 32 were dedicated and unveiled between 1900 and 1915, including Temple’s 1910 monument located in Hillcrest Cemetery. Belton’s tribute, dedicated in 1916, is located on the northwest corner of the courthouse square.

The monuments “represent the human element of the war, and ultimately that is what their creators intended. Union or Confederate, the memorials speak of memories held sacred,” McMichael said.

Found in all regions of Texas, monuments (including Belton’s) were erected in counties with high concentration of Confederate veterans and during the “City Beautiful” movement of the 1890s and early 20th century.

Although Temple was founded two decades after the war’s start, the city was the first to erect a Confederate monument.

In 1896, the newly formed Bell County Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy started planning for the county’s memorial. But first, the women raised money for the six-acre Confederate Park along Nolan Creek and to place permanent gravestones at Confederates’ graves. Confederate Park later became a popular gathering place for annual ceremonies honoring veterans.

With those projects completed by 1910, the chapter turned attention and fund-raising efforts to the Confederate memorial. On Dec. 16, 1916, in a solemn ceremony featured speeches, singing “Dixie,” bands, parades and plenty of flags — U.S. and Confederate.

Another curious finding: “Monument construction enabled many Daughters [of the Confederacy] to break out of their stereotyped roles in Southern society,” McMichael said. The business of fundraising and managing these projects honed their business acumen and community contacts.

Temple erected its last Confederate reminder in 1967 with a State Historical Marker commemorating the 42nd reunion of Hood’s Texas Brigade in 1915 at First Baptist Church. The site is now a parking lot at 111 N. Main St. The marker also notes that the parade was one of the earliest featuring automobiles.

The curious twist is Bell County even honors someone who refused to serve either side. The county’s namesake, Gov.

Peter Hansborough Bell (1812–1898) wanted nothing to do with the Southern Rebellion. At the outbreak of the war, Confederate President Jefferson Davis offered him a commission as colonel, but Bell refused to serve and spent the war years on his wife’s plantation in North Carolina. The county honors his memory with a statue on the southwest courthouse square.