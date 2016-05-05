FLASH NEWS DMK Chief Karunanidhi discharged from Kauvery hospital in Chennai Nurse allegedly gang-raped in hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura At least 40 killed in DR Congo anti-Kabila protests: AFP Land dealer booked for false ₹13,860 crore declaration Delhi named India’s most well-read city of 2016 by Amazon World’s first solar road opens in France Karnataka police seize over ₹29 lakh in new currency notes Cab driver arrested for molesting woman passenger in Delhi Japan approves record ₹3 lakh crore defence budget for 2017 Jeje wins best footballer of the year award by AIFF

Temples


Girija Devi Temple

thedivineindia.com
May 5, 2016

Girija Devi Mandir (Temple) is very famous temple in uttarakhand. this is very holy place, temple called local language in Garjia Mandir. Girija Devi Temple is situated in Garjiya at a distance of 12 KM from RamNagar on Dhikala road. It is a sacred Shakti shrine where Garjiya Devi is the presiding deity. This temple is built on a rock in the middle of river Kosi and visited by thousands of devotees during Kartik Poornima, a Hindu holy day celebrated on the fifteenth lunar day of Kartik (November – December). It is also known as the festival of lights of the gods. Devi Girija is the daughter of Himalaya and wife of Lord Shiva. This temple was very less known till 1940 but in the recent years the strengths of devotees has increased to lakhs. The modern day temple was restructured in the year 1970. It is believed that the rock on which the temple is located came down during a flood in river Kosi.

Devi Girija is easily pleased with the true devotion of Her devotees. While praying, the devotees offer the Devi coconut, red clothes, kumkum etc.

There is a 4.5 feet high idol of Girija Devi along with the idols of Devi Saraswati, Lord Ganesha and Batuk Bhairava.

There is also a temple of Laxmi-Narayan in the same temple premesis. The idols of this temple were found during excavation here. It is believed that the prayers here are not complete untill the devotee worships Bhairava after worshipping Girija Devi.

Ramnagar is well connected through train and bus services. One can take a taxi from Ramnagar to reach here.

Distance of 12 km from Ramnagar, Uttarakhand
Ramnagar distance of 252 km from Delhi
Nearest Railway Station : Ramnagar
Best Time Visit :November – December
Nearest Airport : Pantnagar Airport, 50 km
Nearest hill stations are Ranikhet- 117 km and Nainital – 65 km

Comments 10
http://www.kurdnetwork.com/event/77036/seeking-for-excellent-sneakers-know-these-shoe-guidelines-ahead-of-acquirin/ [Larue Demick] - Nov 01, 2016
Make money working from home, it's easy! http://bit.ly/make5000weekfromhome [Make 5000 a week from home] - Dec 03, 2016
Make money working from home, it's easy! http://jiayoowushu.com/wushutalk/members/molecub44/activity/477780/ [thomas cleaning] - Dec 03, 2016
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious what all is needed to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100 certain. Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated. Kudos http://milehighsingless.tumblr.com/ [best reviews] - Dec 03, 2016
Ꭲhank yyou fоr thᥱ auspicious writeup. Ιt in fact waѕ a amusement accountit. Look advanced to mpre added agreeable fгom you! Hоwever, how ϲould we communicate? http://islamlib.com/kajian/filsafat/al-jabiri-dan-ilmu-ilmu-rasional/ [search engine optimization uses] - Dec 04, 2016
When I originally commented I clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Thanks! http://dominiclanex317.weebly.com/dominiclanee7734/houston-texas-abogados-de-accidentes-llame-gratis-1-844-725-1440 [blog] - Dec 07, 2016
Hey there! This post could not be written any better! Reading this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this page to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing! https://www..youtube.com/watch?v=ieywUi8yGLo [abogado de accidentes de auto en houston tx] - Dec 07, 2016
Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your post seem to be running off the screen in Ie. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know. The design and style look great though! Hope you get the problem resolved soon. Thanks http://www.xlentseo.com/google-seo/video-seo-dallas-video-seo-services/ [video seo dallas] - Dec 08, 2016
New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success! http://www.stumbleupon.com/su/1BGTkm/ [Abogados de accidentes de autos] - Dec 11, 2016
whoah this weblog is excellent i really like reading your articles. Keep up the good work! You understand, many individuals are hunting around for this info, you can aid them greatly. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wnUHr2z0WWE [window cleaning service dallas] - Dec 23, 2016
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS