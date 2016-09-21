FLASH NEWS Scarlett Johansson highest grossing actor of 2016: Forbes President Pranab Mukherjee accepts resignation of Najeeb Jung as Delhi Lieutenant Governor, reports AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa’s lawyer attacked at party office No alliance with any political party: Mulayam Singh Yadav ₹25 lakh seized from Dubai-bound passenger at Mumbai airport Cabinet Clears Demonetisation Ordinance: People involved in transactions of old notes to face penalty of ₹5000 : Sources People possessing old notes post march 31 to face 4-year Jail term: Sources Former Madhya Pradesh CM Sunder Lal Patwa passes away at 92 after suffering a heart attack Delhi airport staff needs to carry Aadhaar card from Jan 1 2 killed, several injured as Ajmer-Sealdah Express train derails in Kanpur

Golden Temple Plaza almost ready

tribuneindia.com
September 21, 2016

Phase 2 inauguration likely in November | Experts allege dilution of heritage character

GS Paul

After missing several deadlines, the expansion project of the Golden Temple Plaza is now set for completion by October. Official sources say the President is expected to inaugurate it on November 1.

In the first phase, the sprawling 8,250 sq ft marbled plaza opposite the Clock Tower entrance was thrown open to public on Diwali in 2014.

The work on the second phase, which is underway in its basement, has been hanging fire for long. It is being undertaken by the Public Works Department (PWD). JS Sodhi, Executive Engineer, said: “We hope to get its major part completed by next month which may be inaugurated by the President on November 1. Once completed, a number of facilities will be available in the basement.”

These include a bank, an ATM, air and rail enquiry windows, washrooms etc, will be available.

Four galleries are coming up in the basement which will enrich visitors with the core values of Sikhism. Each gallery will be well-furnished where the visitors can get audio as well as visual detailing on large LED screens.

Sodhi said there would be a separate VIP and VVIP lounge with parking facility for visiting dignitaries and their entourage. A separate conference hall with a capacity of 100-150 seats has also been planned.

The Rs 130-crore plaza project has, however, drawn flak from local residents and experts who believe that “it has tarnished the heritage significance of the shrine”.

SGPC senior member Kiranjot Kaur, the granddaughter of Master Tara Singh, says by using white marble on the plaza, the Golden Temple’s splendour has been overshadowed. “The plaza has come up like a standout structure. The marbled structure generates heat and reflects a lot of light which is uncomfortable to the eyes,” she says.

Prof Balvinder Singh, a heritage expert, says the originality of the Golden Temple has been altered. “It does not gel with the basic character of the holy city. It is a sacred place not a recreational spot,” he adds.

Balraj Singh, District Tourist Officer, however, says: “The plaza project will boost tourism in the holy city. It will facilitate tourists by offering a package of knowledge, information and convenience. The techno-galleries and interpretation centres will provide an altogether different experience not only to the adults but to children also with 3-D effects. They will love to learn about the Golden Temple and the rich Sikh history. Besides, the plaza will offer public utility services such as travel guide, ATMs and a lounge.”

Tourists too have given a positive feedback. Ranjit Singh, a tourist from Ayodhya (UP), says: “I had earlier come here four years ago. The plaza has enhanced the look of the shrine. The entrance is more neat and tidy with its glittering white marble. A number of facilities are coming up in the basement, which is a welcome move.”

Pritpal Singh, a tourist from New York, says: “The plaza gives a mesmerising look to the entrance. It was the need of the hour. I learnt about the ongoing project in the basement, including the 3-D gallery which will definitely be a centre of attraction. Services like ATM and tourist information under one roof will facilitate tourists.”

Tourists elated, says it’s grand and better

Ranjit Singh, a tourist from Ayodhya (UP), says: “The plaza has enhanced the look of the shrine. The entrance is more neat and tidy with its glittering marble floor.” Pritpal Singh, a tourist from New York, says: “The plaza gives a mesmerising look to the entrance. I learnt about the ongoing project in the basement, including the 3-D gallery which will definitely be a centre of attraction.”

Phase 2 will be visitors’ delight: Officer
Balraj Singh, District Tourist Officer, says: “The plaza’s phase 2 project will boost tourism in the holy city. It will facilitate tourists by offering them knowledge, information and convenience. The techno-galleries and interpretation centres will provide an altogether different experience not only to adults but also to children with 3D effects. They will love to learn about the Golden Temple and the rich Sikh history.”

