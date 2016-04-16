Ichchhapuran Balaji Temple

Shree Ichapurna Balaji Temple is located at a distance of 50 km west of Churu district in Rajasthan, India. It is at a distance of about 189 kms from Jaipur and 282 kms from Delhi. Ichapurna Balaji Temple is a very attractive and beautiful temple of Hanumanji outside Sardarshahar town. There is one of the most beautiful statues of Hanumanji in which He is seen in a sitting pose and blessing his devotees. The entire temple is constructed in Dravidian style.

This temple is a beautifully designed one and is full of art and ancient stuffs. There are beautiful sculptures outside the temple walls which display the soul of Indian culture, civilization, traditions and spirituality. Other main attractions of this temple are the statues of family of Lord Rama and Lord Ganesha. Ichapuran Balaji Temple is a famous Balaji Temple which attracts a large number of devotees from all over India. Devotees from all over the country and abroad come and offer their wish before the great Hanumana in this temple and have ‘Darshan’ of Shri Balaji throughout the year. This temple is considered as a must visit place during visit to Rajasthan.