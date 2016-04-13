FLASH NEWS AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa’s lawyer attacked at party office No alliance with any political party: Mulayam Singh Yadav ₹25 lakh seized from Dubai-bound passenger at Mumbai airport Cabinet Clears Demonetisation Ordinance: People involved in transactions of old notes to face penalty of ₹5000 : Sources People possessing old notes post march 31 to face 4-year Jail term: Sources Former Madhya Pradesh CM Sunder Lal Patwa passes away at 92 after suffering a heart attack Delhi airport staff needs to carry Aadhaar card from Jan 1 2 killed, several injured as Ajmer-Sealdah Express train derails in Kanpur ED arrests Kotak Mahindra bank manager in Delhi over fake a/cs. Manager was allegedly involved in illegal currency conversion Former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao thanks Rahul and Mamata for supporting him

Jeen Mata Temple

April 13, 2016

Jeen Mata (Goddess of power) temple is located in Aravalli hills, Raiwasa in Sikar district of Rajasthan, 115km from Jaipur. Jeen Mata is an incarnation of the Durga. Jeen Mata place is known as Shakti Peeth and its full and real name was Jayantimala. The sacred shrine of Jeen Mata is believed to be a thousand years old. The year of its construction is not known, it is believed that Pandavas during their exile from Hastinapur reconstructed the temple in the present style. The temple of Jeenmata was a place of pilgrimage from early times and was repaired and rebuilt several times. A natural grace of serenity is lent by the lushgreen vegetation and rich flora, fauna around the temple. The architecture of temple is very good. The main hall has pillars covered up top to bottom with engraved flora and fauna, dancers and deities.

There is a belief that in a village Ghoghu of Churu, king Ghangh loved and married an apsara on the condition that he would not visit her palace without prior information. King got a son called Harsha and a daughter Jeen. The two children practiced extreme asceticism and with time Jeen gained status of Durga as her avatar and Harsha as incarnation of Bhairon. Jeen Mata is also known as Mahishasura Mardini Durga with eight arms.

There are a number of dharamshalas to accommodate large number of visitors. Just close to this temple her brother Harsh Bhairav nath’s temple is situated on the top of the hill. The temple attracts a large number of devotees from all over India and abroad. The devotees offer their prayers to Jeen Mata and have her darshan throughout the year. On the occasion of navratri festival special pujas are arranged here.

Jeen Mata’s main followers include the Rajputs, Jeengars and Meenas alonwith Baniyas of the area. Jeen Mata is the kuldevi of the Meena’s,Shekhawati rajputs (Shekhawats) and Jeengars, a warrior class of Rajasthan. A large number of Jeen Mata’s followers reside in Kolkata who keep visiting Jeen Mata temple.

