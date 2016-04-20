FLASH NEWS Sasikala Natarajan removes O Pannerselvam from the post of AIADMK’s treasurer ; Dindigul Sreenivasan appointed in his place. OPS speech impact, tomorrow governor will meet OPS: Mumbai Rajbhavan sources Urgent cabinet meeting called at Poes Garden Panneerselvam’s late night visit to Amma memorial adds to TN suspense, sits in meditation Sasikala Natarajan is unfit to become the party chief and the Tamil Nadu chief minister: PH Pandian Special Court grants bail to former Coal secretary H C Gupta, others in Coal Scam case, reports Pakistan intruder shot dead in Bamiyal sector, Pathankot, reports Sheena Bora Murder Case: CBI summons ex-Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria, reports Alleged ISI agent Shamshul Hoda in Kanpur train derailment deported from Dubai to Nepal, reports I’m In Charge, Jayalalithaa Told UK Doctor From Hospital Bed

Jhandewalan Temple is an ancient Hindu temple dedicated to Maa Aadi Shakti (avatar of goddess Durga). The temple is located on Jhandewalan Road on the way to Karol Bagh, Delhi, India. The temple is another famous and respected shrine of the goddess. The temple receives a large number of devotees throughout the year. The name Jhandewalan was given during Shah Jahan’s reign, due to the prayer flags or ‘jhandas’ being offered.

It is said that Jhandewalan was once located in a mountain region. When this place was excavated then sanctum of goddess was descended and on this place the temple was established. It is believed that Badri Bhagat, one of the great devotee of Matarani, dreamed of her and she told him about this idol. Thereafter the temple was constructed at the same place. The original idol of Jhandewali Mata Ji is present at ground level. The temple is one of the famous religious site for Hindu’s. Here everyone can come and worship irrespective of the caste and status. The temple is echoed with day and night chanting of the goddess mantras. The devotees are blessed with happiness, peace and good health.

Many festivals are celebrated in Jhandewalan Temple. On the occasion of Durga Puja and Navratra, a special Puja is organized. The temple is decorated with flowers and light. The temple’s spiritual environment give peace of mind and heart to the devotees.

Near Karol Bagh, Jhandewalan Devi Mandir Marg

Nearest Metro Station : Jhandewalan

Timings : Aarti Offerings Timings Summer
Morning Mangal Aarti Dry Meva 5:30 A.M.
Shringaar Aarti Cheele,Chane,Milk,Cocunut 9:00 A.M.
Bhog Aarti Rice,Pulses,Roti 12:00 P.M.
Evening Aarti Chane 7:30 P.M.
Night Aarti Milk 10:00 P.M.

Aarti Offerings Timings Winter
Morning Mangal Aarti Dry Meva 6:00 A.M.
Shringaar Aarti Cheele,Chane,Milk,Cocunut 9:00 A.M.
Bhog Aarti Rice,Pulses,Roti 12:00 P.M.
Evening Aarti Chane 7:00 P.M.
Night Aarti Milk 9:30 P.M.

Prayers / Offerings
The temple remains open on Sunday,Tuesday and in the afternoon of Astami.
On every Astami of Shukla Paksha , there will be Jagran (prayers throughout night) starting at 10 P.M.
Everyday morning havana and kirtan (prayers) are carried out in the temple.

Photography Charges: Not allowed in prayer hall

