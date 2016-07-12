Kanchipuram Temples

FLASH NEWS Nurse allegedly gang-raped in hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura At least 40 killed in DR Congo anti-Kabila protests: AFP Land dealer booked for false ₹13,860 crore declaration Delhi named India’s most well-read city of 2016 by Amazon World’s first solar road opens in France Karnataka police seize over ₹29 lakh in new currency notes Cab driver arrested for molesting woman passenger in Delhi Japan approves record ₹3 lakh crore defence budget for 2017 Jeje wins best footballer of the year award by AIFF Australian Open 2017’s total prize money to be ₹245 crore

July 12, 2016

‘The City of Thousand Temples’ – Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) is one of the seven sacred places in India wherein the people can attain Moksha, as per the Hindu religion. Every temple in Kanchipuram is a fascinating piece of architecture.

Among the most revered temples of Kanchi 3 major ones are mentioned below:

Kamakshi Amman Temple: Goddess Kamakshi is one of the manifestations of Parvati and unlike the standing poses in which we usually find her idols, the enchanting idol at Kamakshi temple is sitting in Padmasana (a yogic sitting posture).

Ekambareswarar Temple: This shrine of Lord Shiva is also the largest among all the temples of Kanchipuram. The main lingam of the Ekambareswarar temple is made of sand and is said to be built by the Goddess Parvati.

Varadaraja Perumal Temple: It is one of the 108 temples of Vishnu (Divya Desams). This temple along with the temples of Kamakshi and Ekambareswarar are collectively called Mumurtivasam (home of trio).

