Kanchipuram Temples

‘The City of Thousand Temples’ – Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) is one of the seven sacred places in India wherein the people can attain Moksha, as per the Hindu religion. Every temple in Kanchipuram is a fascinating piece of architecture.

Among the most revered temples of Kanchi 3 major ones are mentioned below:

Kamakshi Amman Temple: Goddess Kamakshi is one of the manifestations of Parvati and unlike the standing poses in which we usually find her idols, the enchanting idol at Kamakshi temple is sitting in Padmasana (a yogic sitting posture).

Ekambareswarar Temple: This shrine of Lord Shiva is also the largest among all the temples of Kanchipuram. The main lingam of the Ekambareswarar temple is made of sand and is said to be built by the Goddess Parvati.

Varadaraja Perumal Temple: It is one of the 108 temples of Vishnu (Divya Desams). This temple along with the temples of Kamakshi and Ekambareswarar are collectively called Mumurtivasam (home of trio).