Located in the ancient and holy city of Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Kashi Vishwanath temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva, also referred to as Vishwanath or Vishweshwara, meaning emperor of the universe. The city of Varanasi is also known as Kashi that is why the temple is famously called Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The distinguished temple has been visited by many great holy men like Swami Vivekanand, Adi Shankaracharya, Goswami Tulsidas and Gurunanak. The merit or the blessings received from sighting jyotirling at Kashi Vishwanath is equal to that earned from visiting the rest of the 11 jyotirlings placed at several areas in India. A visit to the sacred temple of Shiva is believed to be one of the ways through which one can attain Moksha (ultimate liberation of the soul).