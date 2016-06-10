Khajuraho Temple

FLASH NEWS ‘Dangal’ becomes fastest Bollywood film to earn ₹300 crore 70 trains delayed due to dense fog in North India Niranjan Shah resigns as secretary of Saurashtra Cricket Association MS Dhoni steps down as captain of India’s limited-overs teams ahead of the ODIs and T20Is against England in January

June 10, 2016

Khajuraho is a town in the state of Madhya Pradesh, which houses several temples built between 10th to 12th centuries. Spread across an area of 20 sq km, the monuments of the town are recognized as UNESCO World Heritage Site. The temples are built of sandstone and dedicated to the deities of Hindus and Jains.

The temples are world famous for the erotic cravings, which can be seen along other cravings depicting the activities of routine life. It is believed that there were over 75 temples in the area but right now about 20 exist. The temples have been divided into three zones – eastern, western and southern. The Western zone consists of the most famous temples; the largest temple of Khajuraho, Kandariya Mahadeva Temple, falls under this zone.

An annual Khajuraho Dance Festival, celebrating classical dance forms of India, is held against the background of Chitragupta or Vishwanath temple in the first week of February.

