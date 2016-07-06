Lord Jagannath Temple

FLASH NEWS 4 tigers, 4 elephants died in 20 days in Karnataka: Reports FBI warns of possible IS-inspired attacks in US Libyan plane, reportedly hijacked, lands in Malta with 118 on board Leh coldest in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 8.2 degree Celsius Arun Jaitley to hold budget consultations with state finance ministers in the second half of GST Council meeting on January 3-4

Built in the 12th century, Jagannath temple is situated in Puri (Orissa) and is popularly called Jagannath Puri. Dedicated to Lord Krishna, the temple is one of the four holiest places (Char Dhams) of India. Inside the main temple, with the idol of Lord Krishna (Jagannath) in between, the idols of Lord Balabhadra (brother) and Goddess Subhadra (sister) are placed.

Non-Hindus cannot enter the premises of the temple. They can get a good view of this magnificent temple from the roof-top of the Raghunandan Library located just opposite to the temple. The annual and world famous Rath Yatra conducted at Puri gives a chance to get a good glimpse of the Lord Jagannath along with Balabhadra and Subhadra riding on the chariots. Thousands and thousands of people pulling the sacred chariot makes for a mesmerizing spectacle.

