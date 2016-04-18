FLASH NEWS DMK Chief Karunanidhi discharged from Kauvery hospital in Chennai Nurse allegedly gang-raped in hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura At least 40 killed in DR Congo anti-Kabila protests: AFP Land dealer booked for false ₹13,860 crore declaration Delhi named India’s most well-read city of 2016 by Amazon World’s first solar road opens in France Karnataka police seize over ₹29 lakh in new currency notes Cab driver arrested for molesting woman passenger in Delhi Japan approves record ₹3 lakh crore defence budget for 2017 Jeje wins best footballer of the year award by AIFF

Temples


Lotus Temple

thedivineindia.com
April 18, 2016

Lotus Temple or Bahai Temple is Bahai house of worship. The temple is among the most visited monuments in India. The Temple is located at Kalkaji in Delhi. The temple has no restrictions for visitors and is open to people from all religions. The temple has attracted over 51 million people since its opening in 1986.

The Lotus Temple was designed by Persian architect Fariborz Sahba who was presented the award for execellence in religious art and architecture by the UK based institution of structural engineers for the Temple. It was designed in 1976 and opened for public in 1986. The temple was built with money left by Ardishir Kustampur of Hyderabad who in 1953 donated his life savings to the church to build a Temple. The Temple is made up of white marbles from Greece and sits on 26 acres of land which has nine ponds and extensive gardens. Construction was completed in 10 years and the team comprised of 800 artisans.

The design of the Temple looks like a half open lotus flower with 27 free standing petals made up of marbles. The delicate architecture of Lotus Temple is built in 2 layers. The first layer contains 9 white marble-covered petals rising towards heaven while the second layer of nine petals serves to conceal the portals. Lotus is a symbol of peace, purity,love and immortality which makes the flower an important icon in Indian culture and society.

The Temple is seventh place of worship of Bahai and is dedicated to unity of god. No image representing a religion are housed here except the copies of the holy scriptures. Now, Lotus Temple is a symbol of solitude and serenity.

Comments 11
Make money working from home, it's easy! http://bit.ly/make5000weekfromhome [Work from home 5000 a week] - Dec 03, 2016
Make money working from home, it's easy! http://www.bucksportnext.net/vanilla/discussion/348977/home-cleaning-services-maid-service [cleaning contracts dallas tx] - Dec 03, 2016
hello there and thanks on your information – I’ve certainly picked up something new from right here. I did then again expertise a few technical points the usage of this web site, since I skilled to reload the web site many times prior to I may just get it to load properly. I have been puzzling over in case your hosting is OK? Now not that I am complaining, but slow loading cases occasions will very frequently impact your placement in google and could injury your high-quality score if ads and ***********|advertising|advertising|advertising and *********** with Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS to my email and could glance out for much more of your respective interesting content. Make sure you update this once more soon.. http://milehighsingless.tumblr.com/ [video site] - Dec 03, 2016
Appreciating the time and energy you put into your website and in depth information you offer. It’s nice to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same old rehashed material. Excellent read! I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account. http://shprecisionproducts.com/ [search engine optimization audit] - Dec 04, 2016
whoah this weblog is fantastic i like reading your posts. Keep up the good paintings! You recognize, a lot of individuals are hunting round for this info, you could help them greatly. http://margaretdurax83.weebly.com/margaretduranoo774/los-mejores-de-abogados-en-houston-tx-llame-gratis-1-844-725-1440 [Check it out] - Dec 07, 2016
Hello my loved one! I wish to say that this post is awesome, nice written and come with almost all important infos. I would like to see more posts like this . https://www..youtube.com/watch?v=ieywUi8yGLo [accidente en houston texas 2016] - Dec 07, 2016
Hey I ҝnow thіs is off topic ƅut I was wondering if you кnew оf аny widgets I could ɑdd tomy blog that automatically tweet mү newest twitter updates.I’vе Ьeen looкing for a plug-іn liike tҺis for quite ѕometіme and wass hoping mаybe you would have sօme experencewitҺ sometҺing like this. Please let mme know iff yoou гun іnto anything.Ι trᥙly enjoy reading youг blog аnd I ⅼook forward tߋ yournew updates. http://www.xlentseo.com/google-seo/video-seo-dallas-video-seo-services/ [video seo dallas] - Dec 08, 2016
I see that you are using WordPress on your blog, wordpress is the best..-~:: http://seo-new-in-2017-garland.pen.io [dallas seo experts] - Dec 08, 2016
A round of applause for your article post.Much thanks again. Awesome. [unreal boobs] - Dec 08, 2016
New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success! http://elizabeththo835.weebly.com/elizabeththomsonoo736/los-mejores-de-abogados-en-houston-tx-llame-gratis-1-844-725-1440 [Abogados de Accidentes de auto] - Dec 11, 2016
Howdy! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You have done a extraordinary job! https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=wnUHr2z0WWE [dallas cleaning service] - Dec 23, 2016
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS