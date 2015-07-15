FLASH NEWS Land dealer booked for false ₹13,860 crore declaration Delhi named India’s most well-read city of 2016 by Amazon World’s first solar road opens in France Karnataka police seize over ₹29 lakh in new currency notes Cab driver arrested for molesting woman passenger in Delhi Japan approves record ₹3 lakh crore defence budget for 2017 Jeje wins best footballer of the year award by AIFF Australian Open 2017’s total prize money to be ₹245 crore Days After 14 Crores Were Seized From His Office, Delhi Lawyer Rohit Tandon Summoned Shivaji memorial: Maharashtra fishermen call off protest ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit

Temples


Marudhamalai Murugan Temple

- By Covai Post Network
July 15, 2015

Fifteen kilometers west of Coimbatore, on the Western Ghats, situated in a lush, green milieu is the temple of Marudhamalai. Said to belong to the 12th Century, the temple is surrounded on three sides by hills. Several buses ply between Coimbatore and the foothills of Marudhamalai, from where devotees have to board the mini buses to reach the temple.

Marudhamalai abounds in medicinal herbs. The clean air and serene atmosphere should make it a haven for the health-conscious. The hill is dotted with small Mandapams and shelters for the devotees to relax on their way uphill. At the foothills, where the steps to the temple begin, is the Thaan Thondri Vinayakar Temple. The 18th step above the Vinayakar Temple is another significant spot because those who are unable to make it to Sabarimala find praying at this place equally gratifying. Another deity that draws the attention en route is Idumban, who is seated on a huge round rock at the Temple of Idumban! The three huge unusually coloured stones and the Mandapam of Kudhirai Kulambu are the other noteworthy places. Higher above are the Paambaatti Siddhar Cave, Uchchi Pillaiyar Temple, and Pancha Vriksham, that convey a lot about the hoariness of Marudhamalai. The Aadhi Moolasthanam is in the shape of a Lingam, where Lord Muruga is seen with Valli and Deivanai. The beautiful deity of Muruga in the Moolasthanam is a feast to the eyes!

Noted filmmaker of yesteryears, MMA Chinnappa Thevar made an immense contribution to the proper maintenance of the temple, clearing the hilly route for devotees to ascend easily, building resting houses, providing lights on the path to the temple, and so on. Water has been provided at the hill at a cost of more than Rs. 6 lakhs.

The temple administration is equally involved in serving the masses. It runs an orphanage which currently houses about 45 children. At the foot of the hill, a Siddha hospital treats the poor and annually distributes medicines worth Rs.30,000 for free. The temple management also runs a school at Vadavalli. The school was initially functioning under a thatched roof. It has now shifted to a permanent structure and has grown into a high school.

Literary references

The temple has been mentioned in such ancient works as Sage Kachiappar’s ‘Perur Puraanam’. The temple is believed to date back to the times of Surapadma, the demon who was killed by Lord Subramanya. The incident is referred to in Skandapuranam. The inscriptions found in Thiru Muruganatha Swami Temple, Thiru Murugan Poondi places the origin of the temple in the 12th century A.D.

Kongu Nadu was then divided into 24 regions. One of these regions, Arai Nadu, was in the west, and had its boundaries in the Marudhamalai Hills. Perur Puraanam and the inscriptions at Thiru Murugan Poondi speak of Marudhamalai as the very manifestation of Lord Muruga Himself and the Marudham tree as the symbolic representation of his spear (Vel). Marudhamalai is celebrated by Saint Arunagirinathar in his celestial songs.

