April 10, 2016

Neelkanth Mahadev Temple is a Hindu sacred temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is located in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand, India. It is one of the prominent Hindu pilgrimage site. It is a very famous temple located at a distance of about 32 km from Rishikesh (via Barrage and 22kms). It is situated on a hill at a height of 1330 mtrs. The 12 kms trekkable road is full of natural beauty which makes very peaceful and calm environment.

Neelkanth Mahadev Temple is surrounded by dense forests and is adjacent to the mountain ranges of Nar-Narayan. The temple is enveloped between the valleys of Manikoot, Brahmakoot and Vishnukoot and is located at the confluence of the rivers Pankaja and Madhumati.

According to the mythological stories, this is the place where Lord Shiva consumed the poison that appeared from the ‘Sagar Manthan’ (churning of ocean). After drinking the poison, Lord Shiva’s throat turned blue and since then, Lord Shiva is also known as ‘Neelkantha’ (The one having blue throat).

This temple was established to pay regards to Lord Shiva. The temple has an ancient architecture and a very beautiful complex, comprising of a one natural spring where devotees take a holy bath before entering the premises of the temple. The sanctum sanctorum of the temple houses a ‘Shiv Lingam’, the idol of the presiding deity in a phallic form.

The devotees who pay a visit to ‘Neelkanth Mahadev’ make an offering of coconut, flowers, milk, honey, fruits and water to the Lord Shiva. The ‘prasad’, consists of ‘vibhuti’ (ashes), ‘chandan’ (sandal-wood) and other holy things from the shrine. There is a special aura about the temple, which fills devotional hearts with celestial pleasure. This is the reason why it is visited by thousands of devotees every year.

