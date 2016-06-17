Ranakpur Temple

FLASH NEWS Sasikala Natarajan removes O Pannerselvam from the post of AIADMK’s treasurer ; Dindigul Sreenivasan appointed in his place. OPS speech impact, tomorrow governor will meet OPS: Mumbai Rajbhavan sources Urgent cabinet meeting called at Poes Garden Panneerselvam’s late night visit to Amma memorial adds to TN suspense, sits in meditation Sasikala Natarajan is unfit to become the party chief and the Tamil Nadu chief minister: PH Pandian Special Court grants bail to former Coal secretary H C Gupta, others in Coal Scam case, reports Pakistan intruder shot dead in Bamiyal sector, Pathankot, reports Sheena Bora Murder Case: CBI summons ex-Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria, reports Alleged ISI agent Shamshul Hoda in Kanpur train derailment deported from Dubai to Nepal, reports I’m In Charge, Jayalalithaa Told UK Doctor From Hospital Bed

June 17, 2016

Ranakpur is a village in the Pali district of Rajasthan and falls between Udaipur and Jodhpur. One of the very famous pilgrimage sites in India, the majestic 15th century Jain temple is dedicated to Lord Adinatha. It is counted among the 5 major sacred places of Jains.

The marvelous architecture of the temple structure brought it among the list of 77 nominees at the time of determining the new Seven Wonders of the World. Completely built from light colored marble, the great structure is well supported with the help of about 1400 superbly carved pillars. The temple uses natural light of sun as the only means of illumination.

