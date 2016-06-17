Ranakpur Temple

Ranakpur is a village in the Pali district of Rajasthan and falls between Udaipur and Jodhpur. One of the very famous pilgrimage sites in India, the majestic 15th century Jain temple is dedicated to Lord Adinatha. It is counted among the 5 major sacred places of Jains.

The marvelous architecture of the temple structure brought it among the list of 77 nominees at the time of determining the new Seven Wonders of the World. Completely built from light colored marble, the great structure is well supported with the help of about 1400 superbly carved pillars. The temple uses natural light of sun as the only means of illumination.