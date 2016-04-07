FLASH NEWS Land dealer booked for false ₹13,860 crore declaration Delhi named India’s most well-read city of 2016 by Amazon World’s first solar road opens in France Karnataka police seize over ₹29 lakh in new currency notes Cab driver arrested for molesting woman passenger in Delhi Japan approves record ₹3 lakh crore defence budget for 2017 Jeje wins best footballer of the year award by AIFF Australian Open 2017’s total prize money to be ₹245 crore Days After 14 Crores Were Seized From His Office, Delhi Lawyer Rohit Tandon Summoned Shivaji memorial: Maharashtra fishermen call off protest ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit

Temples


Shri Jagannath Temple

jagannath.nic.in
April 7, 2016

The Puri temple is built on a gigantic raised platform in the heart of the city, The temple complex is enclosed by a wall about seven meters high -including the 0 height of the platform. The area of this platform is more than 4,20,000 sq.ft. The wall is pierced by four gates ,facing the four directions. On the east-facing gate, there are stone images of two lions and it is called the Lions Gate. The north, south and west facing gates are similarly known as the Elephant Gate, the Horse Gate and the Tiger Gate (also called the Khanja Gate) respectively. The north gate is mainly meant for the God himself in as much as, the logs of wood out of which, the images are fabricated, make their entry into the temple premises through this gate, when the Navakelevara ceremony takes place. The east-facing Lions Gate is the main gate. There are pyramidal structures over the four gates, which are not very old.

As we arrive at the vast open area in front of the Lions Gate (eastern gate), we see a monolithic pillar about 10 meters high. This pillar is known locally as the Aruna Stambha. In Hindu mythology Aruna is the the charioteer of the Sun-god, The world famous Konarka temple was designed in the form of a stupendous chariot and this monolithic pillar with the beautifully carved Aruna seated on its top was installed right in front of the porch of that temple. When the temple was abandoned and there was no presiding deity in it, this pillar was removed from Konarka to Puri and was fixed in front of Jagannatha temple where we see it now.

Immediately after we get into the main gate and proceed forward, we find ourselves on a flight of steps. Locally, they are called Baisi Pahaca, which literally means, twenty-two steps. The history or rather the mystery of this flight of steps has not been unveiled. It is interesting to note that great reverence is shown to this flight of twenty-two steps. The parents bring their children & make them slowly roll over the steps from the top to the bottom ones in expectation of spiritual bliss in as much as countless devotees have walked on the steps which are believed to be throbbing with spiritual animation.

As we cross the main entrance on the east and ascend the flight of steps leading to the main temple, we find on the left-hand side, a vast kitchen area of the temple. Some tourists rightly observe that on account of this kitchen, the Puri temple may be described as the biggest hotel of the world. It can feed even one lakh persons with only two to three hours’ notice. The method of preparation is most hygienic and the traditional process of preparation of food for so many people in so short a time, takes many by surprise. To the right, we have the Ananda Bajara which is the popular name of the food selling market within the enclosure. Ananda Bajara literally means, the pleasure market.

Comments 11
Make money working from home, it's easy! http://bit.ly/make5000weekfromhome [Work from home 5000 a week] - Dec 03, 2016
Make money working from home, it's easy! http://www.cliniquedentairehongrie.com/forum/discussion/171005/housekeeping-services-services-house-cleaning-service#Item_1 [house cleaning dallas] - Dec 03, 2016
Greetings! Very helpful advice on this article! It is the little changes that make the biggest changes. Thanks a lot for sharing! http://profile.typepad.com/milehighsingles [reviews 2017] - Dec 04, 2016
Greetings! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I really enjoy reading through your posts. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with the same topics? Thanks! http://www.suefairview.com/2013/08/30/men-plays-boy-bad-preview/boybad_aff13/ [search engine optimization course free] - Dec 04, 2016
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a good example of it. http://lilycarterxx416.weebly.com/lilycarterxxo445/abogados-de-houston-texas-llame-gratis-1-844-725-1440 [Check it out] - Dec 07, 2016
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you make this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz respond as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from. appreciate it https://www..youtube.com/watch?v=ieywUi8yGLo [abogados de accidentes de trabajo] - Dec 07, 2016
Hi there terrific website! Does running a blog such as this take a large amount of work? I have virtually no knowledge of coding but I had been hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyways, if you have any suggestions or tips for new blog owners please share. I understand this is off subject nevertheless I simply had to ask. Thank you! http://www.xlentseo.com/google-seo/video-seo-dallas-video-seo-services/ [video seo dallas] - Dec 08, 2016
Good – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related info ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, website theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task. http://www.plurk.com/p/lz9k44 [national seo expert] - Dec 08, 2016
I really liked your post.Really thank you! Fantastic. [urethra] - Dec 08, 2016
New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success! http://janethensonx142.deviantart.com/status/5998126 [Abogados de Accidentes de auto] - Dec 11, 2016
Currently it sounds like Movable Type is the best blogging platform available right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog? https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=wnUHr2z0WWE [cleaning service dallas tx] - Dec 23, 2016
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS