Celebrity wishes

31 May 2017, Edition - 687, Wednesday
  • Demystifying the recent Environment Ministry notification banning cattle slaughter at animal markets
  • Pak trying to push terrorists in Kashmir. Fresh batch of trainees prepared in the Muzaffarabad camp of Hizbul Mujahideen: Defence sources
  • We strongly condemn the terrorist blast in Kabul. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured: PM Modi
  • After Shashi Tharoor’s ‘farrago’ & ‘calumny’, Twitter went after another ‘word’, this time tweeted by US President
  • The much-talked about Nokia Android smartphone might finally be available in India starting June 15
  • India’s economic growth will accelerate to 7.5% in current fiscal, Moody’s said
  • Looking dapper in a suit, Virat stole the show as captains gathered for a discussion to accompany the dinner
  • Kerala will call special assembly session tomorrow to discuss the issue: Sources on cattle slaughter
  • I dont know the exact reason of violence (on student) but no violence will be accepted: Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan
  • IITian Maneesh Kumar sustains fracture on his right hand wrist. He was assaulted by the students who ate beef at the campus
August 26, 2016

Celebrities wishing – The Covai Post

The Longwood Shola – a cornucopia of stimulations
May 05, 2017

Traversing along the Mettupalayam-Kotagiri road the splendid beauty of the Nilgris is a breathtaking feeling. The majestic mountains draped in lush green forests…..

Yoga and anger management – I
May 05, 2017

Have you been getting very angry lately? Is anger your second nature? Are you angry all the time? If your answer is yes then you are moving towards the next problem….

5 Helpful Back Exercises for Men to Get Rid of the Pain
May 05, 2017

In a fast paced world as ours, one hardly has any time for personal needs, leave alone time for another person. Owing to this very lifestyle, we are naturally more susceptible to health issues than….

