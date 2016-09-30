26 May 2017, Edition - 682, Friday
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • The bridge holds strategic importance as it ends just 100 km short of China’s border
  • PM Modi inaugurates India’s longest bridge in Assam
  • US admits airstrike in Iraq killed over 100 civilians
  • Indonesia announces police task force to target homosexuals
  • Will not run for another term as President: Pranab Mukherjee
  • Indonesia police crushes 1L alcohol bottles ahead of Ramadan
  • Cognizant hasn’t done any layoffs: President writes to staff
  • Bangladesh reach best ever ODI team ranking of sixth
  • Man moves HC after working for ₹2 for 17 years

WATCH : Humanity at its best

September 30, 2016
Image credit :
Rafael Nadal stops play to help a mother find her child in the crowd.

ALSO READ

Comments 15
Buy body vibrating machine http://www.Sbrwvn30lD.com/Sbrwvn30lD [Lesley Abney] - May 08, 2017
http://www.gobizap.com/vps.html [Autumn Langlo] - May 08, 2017
Great details you truly assisted me with whatever on this website. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [Terrie Hipolito] - May 08, 2017
Great goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just too excellent. I actually like what you have acquired here, really like what you are saying and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it wise. I can not wait to read far more from you. This is really a great site. http://topcookwarebrands.com/scanpan-classic-2-piece-fry-pan-set-black/feed/ [Christoper Fondriest] - May 09, 2017
It's very straightforward to find out any topic on web as compared to textbooks, as I found this piece of writing at this web site. http://completehomewarranty.blogspot.de/2016/03/arkansas-home-warranty.html?q=arkansas [home warranty] - May 09, 2017
Fantastic beat ! I wish to apprentice at the same time as you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a blog web site? The account aided me a applicable deal. I had been tiny bit familiar of this your broadcast provided vibrant transparent concept [Man Altier] - May 09, 2017
Reading this is offering me a lot to think of. http://phillydietdoctors.blogspot.com/2017/05/philadelphia-medical-weight-loss-tip-1.html [Stephen Donham] - May 09, 2017
I’ve been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this web site. Thank you, I will try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your site? http://mobsex.mobi [3gp porn] - May 09, 2017
I have really learned some new things via your weblog. One other thing I would like to say is always that newer laptop os's tend to allow extra memory to use, but they likewise demand more memory space simply to operate. If a person's computer is unable to handle extra memory as well as the newest application requires that ram increase, it might be the time to shop for a new PC. Thanks best [flying games pc] - May 11, 2017
If you're continue to upon the fence: get your favored earphones, thoughts down in direction of a Least complicated Obtain and talk to to plug them into a Zune then an iPod and see which one particular appears superior in direction of yourself, and which interface creates by yourself smile excess. Then you are going to comprehend which is instantly for oneself. http://www.theecommerceconsultancy.net [the ecommerce consultancy] - May 15, 2017
Great post, I think webmasters should learn so much from this web blog itsuser-friendly and posts are great. http://mobsex.mobi [mp4 porn] - May 16, 2017
Jag gillade ocksÃ¥ filmen, den var verkligen omskakande. Jag kan fÃ¶rstÃ¥ vad du menar, att den skalar av och blottlÃ¤gger ren fasa infÃ¶r det man ser Ã¤r i sig en upplevelse, som en kÃ¤nsloresa. Strunta i de andra. SjÃ¤lv Ã¤r jag inget skrÃ¤ckfilmsfan i omfÃ¥ng, men en del filmer sticker ut och ger mer Ã¤n vad man vÃ¤ntar sig av genren som helhet. http://mobsex.mobi [mobsex] - May 17, 2017
You have made some good points there. Is it OK to share on Pinterest? Keep up the great work! https://www.completehomewarranty.com/texas-home-warranty/ [Texas home warranty] - May 18, 2017
http://www.vitiligoz.com/vitiligo-home-treatment/ [Stanton Oganyan] - May 25, 2017
Could you add a Bb theme? This web page is hard you just read ::~:: The Covai Post ::~:: or else for anyone folks surfing around along with cell phones. Normally, just in case you are listed a new Feed connect, that might be great in addition. Poker online http://www.feraripoker.org/ [Poker online] - May 26, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

The Longwood Shola – a cornucopia of stimulations
May 05, 2017

Traversing along the Mettupalayam-Kotagiri road the splendid beauty of the Nilgris is a breathtaking feeling. The majestic mountains draped in lush green forests…..

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga and anger management – I
May 05, 2017

Have you been getting very angry lately? Is anger your second nature? Are you angry all the time? If your answer is yes then you are moving towards the next problem….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

6 ways Elizabeth Hurley stays smokin’ hot at 51
May 05, 2017

Maybe you know Elizabeth Hurley as a model, as the vixen in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, or as Hugh Grant’s main squeeze back in the nineties. But lately, she’s been setting the screen on fire at E!, where she’s seen playing the hottest-ever Queen of England…

Read More