30 May 2017, Edition - 686, Tuesday
  • West Bengal will soon have an exclusive logo, designed and conceptualised by Chief Minister
  • We are looking at an outcome-oriented momentum in bilateral ties, a quantum jump in economic ties
  • The world’s smartest and smallest home theatre wins the Computex d&i Award for this year
  • Centre Examining Issues Raised by States Post Ban on Sale of Cattle For Slaughter: Naidu
  • Sooraj beaten very badly for organising the beef event, complaint has been filed; It’s a very difficult and scary situation: An IIT student
  • Guilty will be punished, we believe in justice; Uma Bharti must step down, hope PM will ask Uma Bharti to resign
  • The court has also sought a response from the Centre and State governments within four weeks’ time
  • The Indian Army is hunting for 12 most-wanted terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir
  • Meet Babloo Kumar, Saharanpur’s 35-year-old SSP, who has now become a troubleshooter cop in UP
  • Anand Mahindra expressed his desire to store the jeep as a collector’s item in his auto museum
WATCH: Sivaji Ganesan in a minute

Covai Post Network
October 1, 2016

It’s ‘Nadigar Thilagam’ Sivaji Ganesan’s 88th birth anniversary. Ganesan was the first Indian actor to win a ‘best actor’ award in an international film festival and the first Indian actor to be made a Chevalier of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, France’s top honour for artistes. From varied expressions to unique dance movements and a distinctive style, he was always a king. Watch him perform in a minute and let us wish him a very “Happy Birthday”.

