WATCH: Sivaji Ganesan in a minute

It’s ‘Nadigar Thilagam’ Sivaji Ganesan’s 88th birth anniversary. Ganesan was the first Indian actor to win a ‘best actor’ award in an international film festival and the first Indian actor to be made a Chevalier of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, France’s top honour for artistes. From varied expressions to unique dance movements and a distinctive style, he was always a king. Watch him perform in a minute and let us wish him a very “Happy Birthday”.