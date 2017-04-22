05 Jun 2017, Edition - 692, Monday
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • India’s NSG bid has become ‘more complicated’ under ‘new circumstances’: China
  • Allen keys give away passenger with $60,000 hidden in power banks, biscuits at Delhi airport
  • The official confirmation on the Maharashtra Class 10 result date will be announced today
  • Toyota supported Flying Car to Light the Flame During 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
  • CBI conducting raids against Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy for causing an alleged loss of ₹38 crore to a private bank
  • Odisha: One jawan killed, 10 injured in Maoist ambush
  • Five adorable lion cubs at Copenhagen Zoo
  • Farmers call statewide bandh in Maharashtra, excluding Mumbai
  • CBI registers a case against Prannoy Roy for causing an alleged loss to Bank: Sources
  • Sensex Slips 41 Points on Profit-booking, Mixed Asian Cues
Whats Hot

2 Cases Against BJP Lawmaker Raghav Lakhanpal For Saharanpur Violence

ndtv.com
April 22, 2017

Edited By Aloke Tikku

Two cases have been registered against the BJP’s Lok Sabha member Raghav Lakhanpal and a dozen others for a clash between two communities In Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur on Thursday, allegedly after a group of people close to the lawmaker insisted on taking out a procession to mark Ambedkar Jayanti this year that has been banned for years to keep peace in the area. Later, the 42-year-old lawmaker also marched to the Saharanpur police chief Love Kumar’s official residence to protest. A CCTV was damaged by the mob here.

In the national capital Delhi, the Indian Police Service Association that was celebrating the Civil Services Day called the attack on Mr Kumar’s house unfortunate. “It demoralises the officer, traumatises family. Hope government upholds morale of police,” the IPS Association tweeted. “My children and some guests were at home when the BJP workers attacked. Naturally, they were scared. It was natural,” Mr Kumar said.

Today, in his first address to the media after taking charge, new UP police chief Sulkhan Singh said, “Will ensure action is taken. No one will be spared. As far as the question of attack on police is concerned, we are prepared for this in our training. We know it happens in the kind of duty we perform, will take action.”

The violence comes against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath repeatedly telling his party cadres not to indulge in violence and get out of the habit of taking to the streets to protest. This was something that made sense as long as the party was in the opposition. As the ruling party, the saffron-robed Chief Minister told party cadres in Jhansi, they should only be taking the government’s schemes to the people.

It is a message that hadn’t reached Saharanpur, the western Uttar Pradesh district about 200 km from the national capital. On Friday, the district was peaceful but it continues to be tense over the clashes a day earlier.

The locality has a history of communal clashes over the Ambedkar Jayanti procession, prompting the district administration to refuse permission when the BJP lawmaker sought permission. He nevertheless went ahead with the procession. Nobody knows who hurled the first stone; both sides blame each other. But soon, the two groups pelted stones at each other. Some say there was firing too but the Meerut Inspector General Anand Kumar said he hadn’t heard about the firing yet. “I can promise strict action will be taken against the guilty,” he said.

“A peaceful rally was taken out to mark BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary which was attacked by a group here. The MP was injured in the incident,” a spokesperson of the MP told PTI.

Police said about 300 people had participated in the violence and attempts were being made to identify them. The cases have been registered for rioting, hurting a public servant to deter him from doing his duty and endangering personal safety of others.

ALSO READ

Comments 26
html5 developer http://www.Sbrwvn30lD.com/Sbrwvn30lD [Maribel Vitali] - May 08, 2017
https://gobizap.com [Arturo Wyand] - May 08, 2017
This is outstanding. The details you offered truly assist me on some tough choices that I need to be making. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [Best in phila] - May 08, 2017
Wonderful beat ! I would like to apprentice whilst you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a weblog website? The account helped me a applicable deal. I have been a little bit familiar of this your broadcast provided vivid transparent concept http://www.solarpathlights.org [Greg Lanie] - May 09, 2017
Hello, I do think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine however,when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping issues.I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Aside from that, excellentblog! http://mobsex.mobi [mobsex.mobi] - May 11, 2017
Good blog post. A few things i would like to contribute is that computer memory should be purchased if the computer can't cope with whatever you do by using it. One can mount two RAM boards containing 1GB each, for example, but not one of 1GB and one having 2GB. One should always check the car maker's documentation for own PC to make sure what type of memory is needed. best [flight simulator 2] - May 11, 2017
Things i have seen in terms of computer system memory is the fact there are specific features such as SDRAM, DDR and the like, that must go with the specs of the motherboard. If the computer's motherboard is very current while there are no operating-system issues, replacing the memory space literally takes under an hour or so. It's one of several easiest pc upgrade processes one can imagine. Thanks for spreading your ideas. http://www.instructables.com/member/tamelexicon37 [best flying games pc] - May 12, 2017
I'll gear this research in the direction of 2 models of persons: latest Zune householders who are considering an upgrade, and Those people hoping towards make a decision concerning a Zune and an iPod. (There are other avid gamers significance thinking of out there, such as the Sony Walkman X, but I be expecting this features your self plenty of info towards deliver an knowledgeable determination of the Zune vs avid gamers other than the iPod line as perfectly.) http://www.employmentandtraining.net [search employment] - May 15, 2017
I was looking everywhere and this popped up like nothing! http://mobsex.mobi [http://mobsex.mobi] - May 17, 2017
Is it OK to share on Twitter? Keep up the fantastic work! https://www.completehomewarranty.com/texas-home-warranty/ [Texas home warranty] - May 18, 2017
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQbzU5nOILM [turquoise blue fascinator] - May 24, 2017
There's certainly a great deal to learn about this topic. I like all of the points you've made. https://www.completehomewarranty.com/arkansas-home-warranty/fayetteville-home-warranty/ [home warranty garage door spring] - May 24, 2017
2 Cases Against BJP Lawmaker Raghav Lakhanpal For Saharanpur Violence – The Covai Post game poker online http://www.feraripoker.org/ [game poker online] - May 25, 2017
Different varieties of Aldo footwear that are available here are lace ups, loafers and sneakers shoes.|And you can find the selection of goods on the web sites. If you shoes online shoppin, verify out the return coverage for when footwear don't fit. You can avoid this kind of a scenario by getting a pair of shoes on-line.|You most likely have friends or family members associates who would be in a position to assist. In simple words we can say that Footwear are the style necessities among the ladies. You can do buying by sitting down at your home.|Online sales reduce overheads for merchants significantly in comparison to the brick and mortar choices. They arrive in brown or beige and have a buckle closure and leather-based sole. You also need to appear for the correct material.|There are many males and ladies in Dubai who are into on-line shopping and acquire the benefits of it. Online shopping is so efficient that it is really a boon to males who detest buying. Your ft should have a comfy pair of shoes.|I would try and wait for the revenue, but it's just 1 massive scrum. Designer shoes will make you appear unique, classy and stylish and they will make you feel comfy.|The offers vary from 1 to the other and you can choose them up as per your comfort. Also you can get huge reductions and purchase inexpensive footwear with very best high quality. Well, right here are a few answers for you.|When the shoes fit correct, the relaxation of the day is destined to go much much better! https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-161226002.html [online dress shoe stores] - May 25, 2017
http://acidrefluxdiseases.com/understand-acid-reflux-by-knowing-its-signs/ [Randell Viesselman] - May 26, 2017
Hi my family member! I want to say that this article is awesome, nice written and include approximately all important infos. I would like to see more posts like this . http://www.solarpathlights.org [Kelle Pentico] - May 27, 2017
Note: Facebook will assign you an unsightly URL for your page.|Let us review in brief couple of of the most happening bidding sites in the nation. It greatly curtails the limitless browsing through each service provider web site. Registration is needed to confirm your identification.|You need to conscious of these because you are most likely going to ship items in most transactions. Couple of LED light for bike function from battery, couple of function from the power of paddles.|Post useful articles and links to relevant information of curiosity to your goal market. Hitachi DH36DAL is a special type of drill that serves much more than 1 objective. I am heading to keep it my little secret.|You can easily avail the online facility and get house delivery too! If you follow some precautionary actions it will be much more safe on purchasing at ebay. And the automobile produced its auspicious entrance.|Your Facebook fan web page should assist your customers enhance themselves or their life in some tangible way. https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-161020002.html [online shoes] - May 29, 2017
This is very amazing, You are a very skilled blogger. I have enjoyed your feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks! http://soheavyblog.com/motorcyclehelmet63511 [motorcycle helmet] - May 29, 2017
Sorry for the substantial study, nonetheless I am rather loving the refreshing Zune, and be expecting this, as properly as the Great testimonials some other Those comprise composed, will assist by yourself determine if it is really the instantly option for yourself. http://www.webresourcesideas.net [site tips] - May 31, 2017
Apple now consists of Rhapsody as an app, which is a superb start out, still it is at this time hampered as a result of the lack of ability in the direction of retailer locally on your iPod, and incorporates a dismal 64kbps bit selling price. If this improvements, then it will considerably negate this comfort for the Zune, however the Ten new music per thirty day period will nonetheless be a large plus in just Zune Pass' prefer. http://www.agentsrealtors.org [website tips] - May 31, 2017
This writing gives a clear idea for the new visitors how to blog. Well done! https://url.codeworldwide.com/13242 [air conditioning service] - May 31, 2017
You need to decide who your goal market will be and how you are heading to give the goods to the clients.|Many of the online shopping Eire web sites that promote men's clothes have multiple clothes brands on provide. Buying women's apparel can variety from ladies's active put on to company fits to the personal lingerie.|When you purchase your males's clothes online, you conserve a great deal on your money. The car went and the holidays curtailed but most worryingly, we've experienced to watch what we spend on food.|1 of the most popular is the Target Credit score Card. When you buy your men's clothing on-line, you save a great deal on your money. You can choose various colours, specs according to your option and choice.|I quickly signed up to an on-line buying website and soon obtained some wonderful offers. Now, individuals do not favor going to the conventional shops to purchase the object. If they don't, depart it and go shopping somewhere else.|Also, the referee will get Rs. 250 voucher initially. Handbags that you can just aspiration about are on show for you and being sold at extremely reasonable prices. But don't use them without the recommendation of physicians.|Couple of LED mild for bicycle work from battery, couple of function from the power of paddles. At that time, they attempt to have this cool attire. Also, the reductions on different brand names are different.|Males's Two Piece Fit is versatile and broad in variety to wear on any occasion. Just envision, by just voicing your viewpoint, you will be get paid no make a difference what your viewpoint is.|Hard disks allow us to enrich our coffers of information daily. You also need to determine whether or not to put your product on the listings. Just be careful to avoid double submitting to your page.|There is no magic formula, but instead, it's just understanding what to do. Sure, only the best leading high quality pearl jewelry! Constant Contact or Mailchimp- Use either of these programs to build your mailing checklist.|Are you looking for a comfy nightgown or sexy women's intimate lingerie? Yellow color is effortlessly noticeable through the mist and fog occasions. You think that it's okay; you may have been simply fooled.|Nicely if that's the situation, right here is the very best and the most effective internet marketing strategy for you. This will conserve you money if there occurs to be a extremely good sale at 1 particular retailer.|Constant Get in touch with or Mailchimp- Use both of these applications to develop your mailing checklist. Verify whether or not the seller has a rating as a seller and not just as purchaser. There are some vitamin capsules and tablets as nicely.|The shop experienced everything required from kids's store purchased candy to mom's ready produced dress. Now let us arrive to the stage that how it is possible. You will obtain your purchase inside assigned time at your door.|The web browser now could interact with a company's information base. With on-line paid surveys, you will have enjoyable and at the exact same time, make some extra cash. People have absent insane about Online style.|Sharing "what you know" on the internet can get you serious Cash Back again! But after introduction of PPC, the strategists are now having a new outlook of earning hits. PPC advertising is most advantageous for you for the beneath reasons.|Ensure that your shopping website is very user friendly for people buying on-line. The next major evolution was to air situation the entire shopping mall. I don't remember how I discovered this retail shop.|We talked about my financial fears and our discussion proved to be truly beneficial. But don't use them without the recommendation of doctors. There are only two extremely simple methods you can see the genie tool.|So pls choose cautiously thatw hat all off page activity you require. It's good practice to remove your cookies regularly. With the down economy, I hope Chadwicks survives and carries on to sell their wonderful garments.|It is tough to confirm the authenticity of the vendor. If you find some bug in any site or in any item hop to the subsequent website immediately. There are different websites from exactly where you can buy those products.|Snatching absent a geek's difficult disk can direct to a homicide. Are you searching for a comfy nightgown or sexy ladies's intimate lingerie? You don't want them to give or sell your info to other companies.|1 way hyperlink indicates that you do not give hyperlink back again to your web site b ut to some other web site. Jpearls is a one quit store for all your accessories requirements. The simplest way to do so is to slim down your options.|It really is primarily worn by people for telling time. Usually, these tees will be reduce nearer to the body so that they give the wearer a slimmer appearance. You can make use of the break for online buying for purses.|You'd be extremely difficult-pressed to discover better offers in genuine life shops. Only buy that factor which you think might be helpful in near long term. Incentives may also vary from the kinds of survey you consider.|You can verify out many colours and even check new colours on him/her. An active and responsible netizen never strays off from the righteous route. An optical track pad is positioned just beneath the screen.|I love sitting in an armchair and shopping from the comfort of my own house. https://wirisi.com/flats-casual-161209002.html [online shoes sites] - May 31, 2017
Heya I am a newbie to your website. I found this page and it is really informative. I wish to give something back. http://wntdco.mx/59021 [gas ducted heating] - Jun 02, 2017
I found out something from this. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [Health] - Jun 02, 2017
This is getting to be a bit even further subjective, still I a great deal prefer the Zune Sector. The interface is colorful, has excess flair, and some great features like 'Mixview' that let oneself out of the blue check out similar albums, new music, or other end users very similar to what you are listening toward. Clicking upon a single of these will middle on that products, and an additional fixed of "neighbors" will come into opinion, permitting on your own in direction of navigate over studying by way of identical artists, music, or end users. Chatting of people, the Zune "Social" is on top of that excellent exciting, allowing on your own find other folks with shared tastes and becoming pals with them. By yourself then can pay attention toward a playlist built based on an amalgamation of what all your close friends are listening toward, which is in addition interesting. Individuals worried with privacy will be relieved towards notice by yourself can protect against the community versus looking at your particular person listening routines if you therefore pick out. http://www.thetimeshare.org [website tutorial] - Jun 05, 2017
Apple at this time has Rhapsody as an app, which is a Wonderful commence, nevertheless it is presently hampered as a result of the incapacity in the direction of shop domestically upon your iPod, and consists of a dismal 64kbps bit price. If this modifications, then it will relatively negate this usefulness for the Zune, nevertheless the Ten audio for every month will continue to be a big as well as inside of Zune Pass' favor. http://www.thesoccersports.net [many sites] - Jun 05, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Counselling, not apps, can help to check crimes
May 05, 2017

This morning when I switched on the TV on hearing a fire broke out in Gem Hospital, Coimbatore, this news of Union Human Resources Development Minister….

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Lets Talk Periods: 7 Effective Home Remedies for Irregular Periods
May 05, 2017

There’s no escaping that time of the month for women. However quite unfortunately, the essential biological process is often hushed amongst other pivotal concerns of the society….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Healing Water: 7 Ayurvedic Herbal Waters You Must Have
May 05, 2017

In the age of modern medicines, where one would run to take a pill to cure even minor health ailments, it’s nice to stop and think if our grandmothers….

Read More